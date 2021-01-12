शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   TS Tirumurthy said in UNSC, India is providing essential medicines to 12 countries of West Africa to fight with Coronavirus

कोरोना से निपटने के लिए भारत पश्चिम अफ्रीका के 12 देशों को आवश्यक दवाएं करा रहा है उपलब्ध: टीएस तिरुमूर्ति

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, संयुक्त राष्ट्र Updated Tue, 12 Jan 2021 12:48 AM IST
भारत के स्थायी प्रतिनिधि टीएस तिरुमूर्ति
भारत के स्थायी प्रतिनिधि टीएस तिरुमूर्ति - फोटो : ANI

संयुक्त राष्ट्र की यूएनएससी की बैठक में भारत के स्थायी प्रतिनिधि टीएस तिरुमूर्ति ने कहा कि कोविड-19 महामारी से निपटने के लिए भारत पश्चिम अफ्रीका के 12 देशों को आवश्यक दवाएं उपलब्ध करा रहा है। इसके साथ ही कई क्षेत्रों में सरकारों को समर्थन भी प्रदान कर रहा है।
world international unsc ts tirumurti coronavirus west africa india support to west africa medicine

