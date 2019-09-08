ट्रंप ने किया तालिबान से शांति वार्ता रद्द करने का एलान, अब नहीं करेंगे कोई 'मीटिंग', ये है कारण

Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019
....an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019
मोहम्मद फैसल ने इस्लामाबाद स्थित भारतीय उच्चायोग में चार्ज डि’अफेयर्स गौरव अहलूवालिया को तलब किया और भारतीय सैनिकों द्वारा बिना किसी उकसावे के किए गए कथित संघर्ष विराम उल्लंघन की आलोचना की।
8 सितंबर 2019