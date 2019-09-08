शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Trump announced to cancel peace talks with Taliban, Now there will be no secret meeting

ट्रंप ने किया तालिबान से शांति वार्ता रद्द करने का एलान, अब नहीं करेंगे कोई 'मीटिंग', ये है कारण

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 08 Sep 2019 06:54 AM IST
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Instagram
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने अफगानिस्तान और तालिबान के साथ शांति वार्ता के फैसले को रद्द कर दिया है। रविवार सुबह ट्वीट कर उन्होंने यह बड़ा एलान करते हुए कहा कि तालिबान के प्रमुख नेता और अफगानिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति रविवार को कैंप डेविड में उनसे अलग-अलग बैठक में मिलने वाले थे, जिसके लिए वे आज रात को ही अमेरिका पहुंचने वाले थे, लेकिन अब वह बैठक नहीं करेंगे। 
इस बड़े फैसले के पीछे कारण बताते हुए ट्रंप ने ट्वीट में लिखा कि तालिबान ने काबुल में एक हमले को अंजाम दिया, जिसमें हमारे एक सैनिक के अलावा 11 अन्य नागरिकों की मौत हो गई। इसलिए मैंने तुरंत बैठक रद्द करने के साथ ही शांति वार्ता भी बंद कर दी है। 

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ने सवाल किया कि आखिर ये किस तरह के लोग हैं जो अपनी सौदेबाजी की स्थिति को मजबूत करने के लिए इतने सारे लोगों की जान ले रहे हैं? ट्रंप ने कहा कि तालिबान और अफगानिस्तान ने स्थिति को और खराब कर दिया है। 
 
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि अगर तालिबान इस शांति वार्ता के दौरान संघर्ष विराम के लिए सहमत नहीं हैं और 12 निर्दोष लोगों को मार देते हैं, तो वे इस भरोसे के लायक नहीं कि एक सार्थक समझौते पर बातचीत कर सकें। ट्रंप ने तालिबानियों को चेतावनी भरे शब्दों में कहा कि वो आखिर कितने और दशकों तक लड़ने के लिए तैयार हैं?
trump donald trump america taliban afghanistan us president
