Home ›   World ›   Three people were wounded in a magnetic IED blast near Shaheed Square in Kabul

काबुल के शाहिद स्कवायर में आईईडी धमाका, तीन लोग घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काबुल Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 12:38 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
काबुल के पीडी4 में सोमवार को शाहिद स्कवायर के नजदीक चुंबकीय आईईडी विस्फोट हो गया है। जिसमें तीन लोग घायल हो गए हैं। घटना की जानकारी काबुल पुलिस के प्रवक्ता फेरडॉस फरारामर्ज ने दी।
wounded magnetic ied blast shaheed square kabul police घायल मैग्नेटिक आईईडी धमाका
