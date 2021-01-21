सीरिया के पुनर्निर्माण में रचनात्मक और सार्थक भूमिका निभाने के लिए भारत तैयार: टीएस तिरुमूर्ति

As we begin our new Council term 8 yrs later, it's disheartening to note that ongoing crisis in Syria still has no end in sight & political process is yet to take off. Conflict has become more complex with involvement of regional players: TS Tirumurti,Permanent Rep of India to UN pic.twitter.com/qnVqlOyZ0i— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021
We hope that the conflict in Syria will end and the reconstruction of Syria will begin. Towards this objective India is ready to play a constructive and meaningful role in the Council: TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to United Nations— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021
