सीरिया के पुनर्निर्माण में रचनात्मक और सार्थक भूमिका निभाने के लिए भारत तैयार: टीएस तिरुमूर्ति

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, संयुक्त राष्ट्र Updated Thu, 21 Jan 2021 12:17 AM IST
टीएस तिरुमूर्ति
टीएस तिरुमूर्ति - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत के स्थायी प्रतिनिधि टीएस तिरुमूर्ति ने कहा कि 'जैसा कि हमने अपना नया परिषद कार्यकाल आठ साल बाद शुरू किया है, इस बात पर टिप्पणी करना निराशाजनक है कि सीरिया में जारी संकट का अभी भी कोई अंत नजर नहीं आ रहा है और इस पर राजनीतिक प्रक्रिया अभी भी बंद है। क्षेत्रीय लोगों की भागीदारी के साथ संघर्ष और जटिल हो गया है।'
उन्होंने आगे कहा कि सीरिया से निकलने वाला आतंकवाद अफ्रीका के कुछ हिस्सों तक भी फैल चुका है। सीरियाई संघर्ष में शामिल विदेशी लड़ाके भी भाड़े के रूप में अन्य स्थानों पर चले गए हैं।

साथ ही टीएस तिरुमूर्ति ने कहा कि हमें उम्मीद है कि सीरिया में संघर्ष समाप्त हो जाएगा और सीरिया का पुनर्निर्माण शुरू हो जाएगा। इस उद्देश्य के लिए भारत परिषद में एक रचनात्मक और सार्थक भूमिका निभाने के लिए तैयार है।
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
world international world news syria un

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

