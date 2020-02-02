शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Terrorist attack in london terrorist stabbed many people in Streatham

लंदन में आतंकी ने कई लोगों को चाकू मारा, पुलिस ने किया ढेर

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 09:05 PM IST
लंदन में एक बार फिर आतंकवादी हमला हुआ है। स्ट्रीथम इलाके में एक आतंकी ने कई लोगों को छुरा घोंपकर घायल कर दिया है। जिसके बाद जवाबी कार्रवाई में हथियारबंद अधिकारियों ने आतंकी को ढेर कर दिया। 
परिस्थितियों का आकलन किया जा रहा है, घटना को आतंकवाद से संबंधित घोषित किया गया है। सोशल मीडिया के प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने कहा है कि उन्होंने रविवार को करीब दो बजे (स्थानीय समयानुसार) गोलियां चलने की आवाज आई और जिसके बाद उन्होंने देखा चारों तरफ अफरा-तफरी का माहौल था। लोगों का डॉक्टरों द्वारा इलाज किया जा रहा था। 

हमले को देखते हुए घटनास्थल पर आपातकालीन सुविधाएं पहुंच गई हैं। घायल लोगों का इलाज किया जा रहा है।
 
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

