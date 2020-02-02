लंदन में आतंकी ने कई लोगों को चाकू मारा, पुलिस ने किया ढेर

London's Metropolitan Police: A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
कोरोनावायरस के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए चीन ने रविवार को मरीजों को निश्चित इलाके में रखने और प्रभावित इलाके के लोगों के आने-जाने पर रोक सहित कई और कदम उठाए।
2 फरवरी 2020