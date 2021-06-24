ताजिकिस्तान: शंघाई सहयोग संगठन बैठक में अजीत डोभाल भी हुए शामिल

NSAs of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) discussed international terrorism, extremism, separatism, radicalism, risks of increasing transnational organized crime, arms & drug trafficking, at the meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, yesterday.— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021
NSA Ajit Doval also attended it. pic.twitter.com/wEz5evprdG
