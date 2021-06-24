बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Tajikistan: Ajit Doval also attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting

ताजिकिस्तान: शंघाई सहयोग संगठन बैठक में अजीत डोभाल भी हुए शामिल

एजेंसी, दुशांबे Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Thu, 24 Jun 2021 06:31 AM IST
शंघाई सहयोग संगठन बैठक में अजीत डोभाल
शंघाई सहयोग संगठन बैठक में अजीत डोभाल - फोटो : [email protected]
राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल ने बुधवार को शंघाई सहयोग संगठन की बैठक में हिस्सा लिया। इस संगठन में शामिल सदस्य देशों के प्रतिनिधियों को ताजिकिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति इमोमाली रहमान ने संबोधित किया।
बैठक में पाकिस्तान के एनएसए मोईद यूसुफ भी शामिल हुए, जिन्होंने हाल में कहा था कि भारत के साथ द्विपक्षीय वार्ता संभव नहीं। पिछले साल सितंबर में संगठन की वर्चुल बैठक में पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधि द्वारा झूठा नक्शा दिखाने पर डोभाल के उठकर चले जाने से तूफान खड़ा हो गया था।

world international tajikistan news ajit doval nsa shanghai cooperation organization sco
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

