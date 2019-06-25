नेपाल में 28 जगहों पर मिले संदिग्ध पैकेट से सनसनी, बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा

Nepal Police Spokesperson Bishowraj Pokharel: Suspicious packages found in 28 places across the nation since morning.All of them are not bombs, some were planted to create fear. 2 suspected packages were found in Kirtipur &Jawalakhel in Kathmandu valley but it proved to be a hoax pic.twitter.com/l6ayEfRjNm— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने लेखिका ई. जीन कैरोल द्वारा लगाए गए यौन शोषण के आरोपों का खारिज कर दिया है। उन्होंने इन आरोपों को "पूरी तरह झूठा" बताते हुए कहा है कि "वो मेरे टाइप की नहीं है।"
25 जून 2019