नेपाल में 28 जगहों पर मिले संदिग्ध पैकेट से सनसनी, बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा

नेपाल के विभिन्न स्थानों पर सोमवार सुबह 28 संदिग्ध पैकेट मिले हैं। यह सभी बम नहीं हैं। कुछ पैकेट को दहशत फैलाने के मकसद से प्लांट किया गया था। नेपाल पुलिस के प्रवक्ता बिश्वोराज पोखारेल ने बताया कि दो संदिग्ध पैकेट काठमांडू के कीर्तिपुर और जवालाखेल में पाए गए हैं लेकिन यह केवल बम की धमकी भर थे। इन पैकेट को किसने रखा और इसका मकसद क्या था इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिली है।

Nepal Police Spokesperson Bishowraj Pokharel: Suspicious packages found in 28 places across the nation since morning.All of them are not bombs, some were planted to create fear. 2 suspected packages were found in Kirtipur &Jawalakhel in Kathmandu valley but it proved to be a hoax pic.twitter.com/l6ayEfRjNm