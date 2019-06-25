शहर चुनें

नेपाल में 28 जगहों पर मिले संदिग्ध पैकेट से सनसनी, बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 09:00 AM IST
बिश्वोराज पोखारेल (फाइल फोटो)
बिश्वोराज पोखारेल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Himal Radio
नेपाल के विभिन्न स्थानों पर सोमवार सुबह 28 संदिग्ध पैकेट मिले हैं। यह सभी बम नहीं हैं। कुछ पैकेट को दहशत फैलाने के मकसद से प्लांट किया गया था। नेपाल पुलिस के प्रवक्ता बिश्वोराज पोखारेल ने बताया कि दो संदिग्ध पैकेट काठमांडू के कीर्तिपुर और जवालाखेल में पाए गए हैं लेकिन यह केवल बम की धमकी भर थे। इन पैकेट को किसने रखा और इसका मकसद क्या था इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिली है।
 
suspicious packages bomb hoax kathmandu nepal संदिग्ध प्रवक्ता बम की धमकी
