जापान को इस तरह बेहाल कर गया हेजिबीस, तस्वीरों में देखें तूफान की विभीषिका

{"_id":"5da53a0d8ebc3e01423284aa","slug":"storm-hagibis-has-devastated-japan-in-this-way-see-twelve-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0947\u091c\u093f\u092c\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u0940\u0937\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5da53a0d8ebc3e01423284aa","slug":"storm-hagibis-has-devastated-japan-in-this-way-see-twelve-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0947\u091c\u093f\u092c\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u0940\u0937\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5da53a0d8ebc3e01423284aa","slug":"storm-hagibis-has-devastated-japan-in-this-way-see-twelve-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0947\u091c\u093f\u092c\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u0940\u0937\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5da53a0d8ebc3e01423284aa","slug":"storm-hagibis-has-devastated-japan-in-this-way-see-twelve-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0947\u091c\u093f\u092c\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u0940\u0937\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5da53a0d8ebc3e01423284aa","slug":"storm-hagibis-has-devastated-japan-in-this-way-see-twelve-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0947\u091c\u093f\u092c\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u0940\u0937\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5da53a0d8ebc3e01423284aa","slug":"storm-hagibis-has-devastated-japan-in-this-way-see-twelve-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0947\u091c\u093f\u092c\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u0940\u0937\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5da53a0d8ebc3e01423284aa","slug":"storm-hagibis-has-devastated-japan-in-this-way-see-twelve-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0947\u091c\u093f\u092c\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u0940\u0937\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5da53a0d8ebc3e01423284aa","slug":"storm-hagibis-has-devastated-japan-in-this-way-see-twelve-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0947\u091c\u093f\u092c\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u0940\u0937\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5da53a0d8ebc3e01423284aa","slug":"storm-hagibis-has-devastated-japan-in-this-way-see-twelve-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0947\u091c\u093f\u092c\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u0940\u0937\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5da53a0d8ebc3e01423284aa","slug":"storm-hagibis-has-devastated-japan-in-this-way-see-twelve-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0947\u091c\u093f\u092c\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u0940\u0937\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5da53a0d8ebc3e01423284aa","slug":"storm-hagibis-has-devastated-japan-in-this-way-see-twelve-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0947\u091c\u093f\u092c\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u0940\u0937\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5da53a0d8ebc3e01423284aa","slug":"storm-hagibis-has-devastated-japan-in-this-way-see-twelve-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0947\u091c\u093f\u092c\u0940\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u0940\u0937\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
- फोटो : PTI