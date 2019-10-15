शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   World ›   Storm Hagibis has devastated Japan in this way see Twelve pictures

जापान को इस तरह बेहाल कर गया हेजिबीस, तस्वीरों में देखें तूफान की विभीषिका

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 09:59 AM IST
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
1 of 12
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर। - फोटो : PTI
जापान में आया शक्तिशाली तूफान ‘हेजिबीस’ 48 लोगों की जान लेने के बाद सोमवार को थम गया। हजारों लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका के बाद राहत कार्य तेज कर दिया गया। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
japan hagibis typhoon hagibis
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Recommended

Typhoon Hagibis
World

जापान में तूफान हेगीबिस का कहर: 225 किमी प्रतिघंटा पहुंची हवा की रफ्तार, 1930 उड़ानें रद्द

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Plane Crash in Italy
World

इटली: 150 फीट की ऊंचाई पर तारों में उलझा विमान, डेढ़ घंटे तक 'विंग्स' पर बैठे रहे पायलट और यात्री

13 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Saudi women
World

सऊदी अरब: अब सेना में शामिल हो सकेंगी महिलाएं, अबतक मिल चुके हैं ये पांच अधिकार

10 अक्टूबर 2019

रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन
World

पुतिन का जन्मदिन आज, जानिए केजीबी एजेंट से रूसी राष्ट्रपति बनने तक का सफर

7 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
आईएसएस में खुशी से गले मिलतीं जेसिका मीर और क्रिस्टीना कोच
World

ये दो महिलाएं अंतरिक्ष में बनाने जा रही हैं इतिहास, जारी किया दिलचस्प वीडियो

6 अक्टूबर 2019

चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग
World

चीन में कम्युनिस्ट शासन की 70वीं सालगिरह, दुनिया के सामने अत्याधुनिक हथियारों का प्रदर्शन

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Protest in Hong Kong
World

हांगकांग: लोकतंत्र समर्थकों पर आंसू गैस और पानी की बौछार, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने की पत्थरबाजी, देखें तस्वीरें

29 सितंबर 2019

नासा लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहा है
World

चंद्रयान-2 के लैंडर विक्रम की चांद पर हुई थी हार्ड लैंडिंग, नासा ने जारी की तस्वीरें

27 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
World Car free day
World

पर्यावरण के लिए एकजुट दिखी दुनिया, भारत समेत 100 देशों में सड़कों पर योग, भोजन और आराम

24 सितंबर 2019

Howdy Modi
World

भारत के रंग में रंगा ह्यूस्टन, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे भीड़ पर चला पीएम मोदी का जादू

23 सितंबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Donald Trump and Pm Modi
World

भारत-अमेरिका के रिश्तों को नई मजबूती देगी मोदी-ट्रंप की दोस्ती, तस्वीरों में देखें केमेस्ट्री

23 सितंबर 2019

Howdy Modi
World

हाउडी मोदी: 'ट्रंप' के अमेरिका' में जोश भर गई पीएम मोदी के भाषण की ये बड़ी बातें

23 सितंबर 2019

Top 5 longest flight
World

ये हैं दुनिया की पांच सबसे लंबी दूरी की उड़ानें, 16-17 घंटे से ज्यादा हवा में कटता है सफर

22 सितंबर 2019

मोदी का अमेरिकी दौरा
World

ह्यूस्टन मोदीमय: उद्योग जगत और भारतीय समुदाय से पीएम मोदी की मुलाकात, देखें तस्वीरें

22 सितंबर 2019

हाउडी मोदी कार्यक्रम में रविवार को संबोधित करेंगे प्रधानमंत्री
World

हाउडी मोदी: ह्यूस्टन में प्रधानमंत्री के कार्यक्रम की चल रही जोर शोर से तैयारी, लोगों में उत्साह

21 सितंबर 2019

गुलालाई इस्माइल
World

कौन है गुलालाई इस्माल, जिसने दुनिया के सामने खोली पाकिस्तान की पोल

20 सितंबर 2019

Yudh Abhyas
World

युद्ध अभ्यास 2019: अमेरिका में दिखा भारतीय सेना का पराक्रम, गवाह हैं तस्वीरें

13 सितंबर 2019

बलूचों का विरोध
World

जेनेवा में कश्मीर-कश्मीर चिल्ला रहे पाकिस्तान की इस तरह हुई 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेइज्जती', देखें तस्वीरें

11 सितंबर 2019

प्राइवेट लड़ाकू विमान
World

बांग्लादेश और श्रीलंका से भी ज्यादा हैं इस शख्स के पास लड़ाकू विमान, बेड़े में एफ-16 भी है शामिल

30 अगस्त 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

जब मोदी और ट्रंप ने जमकर लगाए ठहाके, क्या कहा था अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ने

26 अगस्त 2019

चांगी हवाईअड्डा
World

चांगी एयरपोर्ट लगातार सातवीं बार पहले स्थान पर, स्विमिंग पूल से लेकर शॉपिंग मॉल तक मौजूद

26 अगस्त 2019

सोयूज
World

चांद पर मानव विजय के 50 साल, आज तीन अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को लेकर उड़ान भरेगा 'सोयूज'

20 जुलाई 2019

जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर। - फोटो : PTI
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर। - फोटो : PTI
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर। - फोटो : PTI
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर। - फोटो : PTI
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर। - फोटो : PTI
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर। - फोटो : PTI
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर। - फोटो : PTI
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर। - फोटो : PTI
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर। - फोटो : PTI
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर। - फोटो : PTI
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर। - फोटो : PTI
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर। - फोटो : PTI
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मंदी को लेकर वित्त मंत्री के पति की मोदी सरकार को नसीहत, कहा, पूर्व मनमोहन सरकार से लें सबक

आर्थिक मंदी को लेकर मोदी सरकार चौतरफा हमला झेल रही है। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के पति ने भी अब मोदी सरकार की आलोचना की है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार मंदी की वास्तविकता को नकार रही है।

15 अक्टूबर 2019

बैंक 1:20

आरबीआई की पीएमसी ग्राहकों को और राहत, खाते से रुपये निकालने की सीमा 25 से बढ़ाकर 40 हजार की

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:05

जियो मामी मूवी मेला: आलिया भट्ट ने करीना कपूर खान को बताया अपनी प्रेरणा

14 अक्टूबर 2019

खुदरा महंगाई 1:47

उपभोक्ताओं पर नई आफत, 14 महीने के ऊपरी स्तर पर पहुंची खुदरा महंगाई

14 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 2:08

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बहाल हुई मोबाइल पोस्टपेड सेवा, 70 दिन बाद बजीं 40 लाख फोन की घंटियां

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited