29 जून से सिख श्रद्धालुओं के लिए दोबारा खुलेगा करतारपुर साहिब गलियारा: पाकिस्तान

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इस्लामाबाद Updated Sat, 27 Jun 2020 11:07 AM IST
पाक विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी (फाइल फोटो)
पाक विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

पाकिस्तान दोबारा सिख श्रद्धालुओं के लिए करतारपुर साहिब गलियारे को खोलने की तैयारी कर रहा है। इसकी जानकारी पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी ने दी। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'पाकिस्तान सभी सिख तीर्थयात्रियों के लिए करतारपुर साहिब गलियारे को फिर से खोलने की तैयारी कर रहा है। महाराजा रणजीत सिंह की पुण्यतिथि के अवसर पर 29 जून 2020 को गलियारे को फिर से खोलने के लिए हम भारतीय पक्ष को हमारी तत्परता से अवगत करा रहे हैं।'
