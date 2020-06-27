29 जून से सिख श्रद्धालुओं के लिए दोबारा खुलेगा करतारपुर साहिब गलियारा: पाकिस्तान

Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh: Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/1II8Z20pBj— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020
