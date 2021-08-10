यूएनएससी: बैठक में बोले व्लादिमीर पुतिन, रूस संयुक्त राष्ट्र के नियमों के पालन के लिए तैयार

{"_id":"6111e33c8ebc3e7d1b08ef46","slug":"russian-president-vladimir-putin-at-unsc-meet-says-russia-stands-for-strict-observance-of-key-norms-and-principles-of-international-law","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u090f\u0928\u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940: \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0924\u093f\u0928, \u0930\u0942\u0938 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}

सार पुतिन ने कहा कि समुद्री सुरक्षा में वास्तविक सफलता प्राप्त करने के लिए, संयुक्त राष्ट्र और सुरक्षा परिषद की केंद्रीय समन्वय भूमिका के साथ सभी इच्छुक राज्यों, साथ ही अंतरराष्ट्रीय संगठनों, क्षेत्रीय संरचनाओं के प्रयासों को एकजुट करना आवश्यक है

विस्तार

संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद (यूएनएससी) की बैठक में रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने सोमवार को कहा, रूस समुद्री सुरक्षा में अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानूनी व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने और मजबूत करने के लिए बहुत कुछ कर रहा है। रूस आतंकवाद विरोधी अभियानों, अपराध की रोकथाम, समुद्री क्षेत्रों सहित दस्यु संरचनाओं का पता लगाने और बेअसर करने में अपने अनुभव को साझा करने के लिए तैयार है।

I thank our Indian friends for such a useful initiative in holding this meeting, and I would like to wish India to continue to successfully fulfill the functions of the President of the United Nations Security Council this month: Russian President Vladimir Putin at UNSC on Monday — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

To achieve real success in this area (maritime security), it's necessary to unite efforts of all interested states, as well as int'l orgs, regional structures - with central coordinating role of UN & Security Council: Russian President Vladimir Putin at a UNSC meet on Monday pic.twitter.com/6Ni5OQqhG2 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

Russia stands for strict observance of key norms & principles of int'l law enshrined in UN Charter, such as respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, resolution of disputes through dialogue.: Vladimir Putin at UNSC meet — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने आगे कहा कि 'मैं इस बैठक को आयोजित करने में इस तरह की उपयोगी पहल के लिए अपने भारतीय मित्रों को धन्यवाद देता हूं, और मैं चाहता हूं कि भारत इस महीने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद के अध्यक्ष के कार्यों को सफलतापूर्वक पूरा करना जारी रखे।उन्होंने कहा कि इस क्षेत्र (समुद्री सुरक्षा) में वास्तविक सफलता प्राप्त करने के लिए, संयुक्त राष्ट्र और सुरक्षा परिषद की केंद्रीय समन्वय भूमिका के साथ सभी इच्छुक राज्यों, साथ ही अंतरराष्ट्रीय संगठनों, क्षेत्रीय संरचनाओं के प्रयासों को एकजुट करना आवश्यक है।व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने कहा कि रूस संयुक्त राष्ट्र के नियमों में निहित प्रमुख मानदंडों और सिद्धांतों के सख्त पालन के लिए तैयार है, जैसे संप्रभुता के लिए सम्मान, आंतरिक मामलों में हस्तक्षेप न करना, बातचीत के माध्यम से विवादों का समाधान।