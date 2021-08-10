बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Russian President Vladimir Putin at UNSC meet says Russia stands for strict observance of key norms and principles of international law

यूएनएससी: बैठक में बोले व्लादिमीर पुतिन, रूस संयुक्त राष्ट्र के नियमों के पालन के लिए तैयार

एएनआई, न्यूयॉर्क Published by: देव कश्यप Updated Tue, 10 Aug 2021 07:53 AM IST

सार

पुतिन ने कहा कि समुद्री सुरक्षा में वास्तविक सफलता प्राप्त करने के लिए, संयुक्त राष्ट्र और सुरक्षा परिषद की केंद्रीय समन्वय भूमिका के साथ सभी इच्छुक राज्यों, साथ ही अंतरराष्ट्रीय संगठनों, क्षेत्रीय संरचनाओं के प्रयासों को एकजुट करना आवश्यक है
विज्ञापन
व्लादिमीर पुतिन
व्लादिमीर पुतिन - फोटो : पीटीआई

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद (यूएनएससी) की बैठक में रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने सोमवार को कहा, रूस समुद्री सुरक्षा में अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानूनी व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने और मजबूत करने के लिए बहुत कुछ कर रहा है। रूस आतंकवाद विरोधी अभियानों, अपराध की रोकथाम, समुद्री क्षेत्रों सहित दस्यु संरचनाओं का पता लगाने और बेअसर करने में अपने अनुभव को साझा करने के लिए तैयार है।

विज्ञापन


व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने आगे कहा कि 'मैं इस बैठक को आयोजित करने में इस तरह की उपयोगी पहल के लिए अपने भारतीय मित्रों को धन्यवाद देता हूं, और मैं चाहता हूं कि भारत इस महीने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद के अध्यक्ष के कार्यों को सफलतापूर्वक पूरा करना जारी रखे।




उन्होंने कहा कि इस क्षेत्र (समुद्री सुरक्षा) में वास्तविक सफलता प्राप्त करने के लिए, संयुक्त राष्ट्र और सुरक्षा परिषद की केंद्रीय समन्वय भूमिका के साथ सभी इच्छुक राज्यों, साथ ही अंतरराष्ट्रीय संगठनों, क्षेत्रीय संरचनाओं के प्रयासों को एकजुट करना आवश्यक है।



व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने कहा कि रूस संयुक्त राष्ट्र के नियमों में निहित प्रमुख मानदंडों और सिद्धांतों के सख्त पालन के लिए तैयार है, जैसे संप्रभुता के लिए सम्मान, आंतरिक मामलों में हस्तक्षेप न करना, बातचीत के माध्यम से विवादों का समाधान।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world international vladimir putin unsc russia maritime security
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

संबोधित करते हुए अश्विनी उपाध्याय
Delhi

नारेबाजी मामला: वकील अश्विनी उपाध्याय समेत पांच लोग हिरासत में, पुलिस कर रही पूछताछ

10 अगस्त 2021

सरकारी नौकरी लाइव अपडेट
Government Jobs

LIVE : भारतीय वायुसेना में नौकरी पाने का सुनहरा मौका, 10वीं पास कर सकते हैं आवेदन

10 अगस्त 2021

करीना कपूर खान
Bollywood

Kareena Second Son Name: करीना और सैफ ने दूसरे बेटे का नाम रखा 'जहांगीर', ट्रोलर्स बोले- अब तीसरे का औरंगजेब या बाबर रख लेना

10 अगस्त 2021

करीना कपूर खान
Bollywood

खुलासा: सैफ-करीना के दूसरे बेटे का नाम है 'जहांगीर', तैमूर नाम रखने पर हुआ था खूब बवाल

10 अगस्त 2021

शिल्पा शेट्टी संग शमिता शेट्टी
Television

Bigg Boss Ott: शमिता को घर में जाने से रोकती रहीं बड़ी बहन शिल्पा शेट्टी, जानिए आखिर क्या थी वजह

10 अगस्त 2021

कपिल सिब्बल
India News

सियासी दावत : राहुल की अनुपस्थिति में सिब्बल के घर जुटे विपक्षी दलों के बड़े नेता, इन मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

10 अगस्त 2021

चीन में डेल्टा वैरिएंट का प्रकोप (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
World

डरने लगा ड्रैगन: चीन में बढ़ा डेल्टा वैरिएंट का प्रकोप, दर्जनों अधिकारियों पर ऐसे गिराई गाज

10 अगस्त 2021

पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह, सीएम योगी और जेपी नड्डा
India News

तैयारी: ओबीसी बिल के जरिये केंद्र की किसान आंदोलन पर नजर

10 अगस्त 2021

पीएम मोदी और सीएम योगी।
Mahoba

उज्जवला योजना 2.0: पीएम मोदी आज करेंगे वर्चुअल शुभारंभ, महोबा में पेट्रोलियम मंत्री के साथ मौजूद रहेंगे सीएम योगी

10 अगस्त 2021

न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

टी-20 विश्व कप: न्यूजीलैंड की टीम घोषित, रॉस टेलर और ग्रैंडहोम बाहर, इन खिलाड़ियों को मिली जगह

10 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited