यूएनएससी: बैठक में बोले व्लादिमीर पुतिन, रूस संयुक्त राष्ट्र के नियमों के पालन के लिए तैयार

संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद (यूएनएससी) की बैठक में रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने सोमवार को कहा, रूस समुद्री सुरक्षा में अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानूनी व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने और मजबूत करने के लिए बहुत कुछ कर रहा है। रूस आतंकवाद विरोधी अभियानों, अपराध की रोकथाम, समुद्री क्षेत्रों सहित दस्यु संरचनाओं का पता लगाने और बेअसर करने में अपने अनुभव को साझा करने के लिए तैयार है।
I thank our Indian friends for such a useful initiative in holding this meeting, and I would like to wish India to continue to successfully fulfill the functions of the President of the United Nations Security Council this month: Russian President Vladimir Putin at UNSC on Monday— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021
To achieve real success in this area (maritime security), it's necessary to unite efforts of all interested states, as well as int'l orgs, regional structures - with central coordinating role of UN & Security Council: Russian President Vladimir Putin at a UNSC meet on Monday pic.twitter.com/6Ni5OQqhG2— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021
Russia stands for strict observance of key norms & principles of int'l law enshrined in UN Charter, such as respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, resolution of disputes through dialogue.: Vladimir Putin at UNSC meet— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021
