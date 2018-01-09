Download App
Home ›   World ›   Rest of World ›   Women who work in night shift risk cancer: Study

नाइट शिफ्ट में काम करने वाली महिलाओं को कैंसर का खतरा: अध्ययन

एजेंसी, बीजिंग Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 06:42 AM IST
Women who work in night shift risk cancer: Study
कैंसर - फोटो : SELF
ऐसी महिलाएं जो नाइट शिफ्ट में काम करती हैं उनमें कैंसर का खतरा अधिक बढ़ जाता है। इसमें ब्रेस्ट कैंसर, स्किन कैंसर और पेट का कैंसर आदि शामिल हैं। चूंकि ब्रेस्ट कैंसर दुनिया में अब महिलाओं में होने वाला सबसे आम कैंसर है। वैज्ञानिकों ने महिलाओं के रात के समय में काम करने और स्तन कैंसर के जोखिम के बीच के संबंध को समझने का प्रयास किया। जिसमें निष्कर्ष एकदम भिन्न पाए गए।

चाइना में सिचुआन यूनिवर्सिटी के शोधकर्ताओं ने पिछले और अन्य अध्ययनों के आधार विश्लेषण में पाया कि ऐसी महिलाओं में छह प्रकार के कैंसर का जोखिम अधिक बढ़ा है। कई अध्ययनों की जांच के आकलन के बाद शोधकर्ताओं ने कहा किलंबे समय तक रात के समय काम करने वाली महिलाओं में कैंसर का जोखिम 19 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ा है।

शोधकर्ताओं ने पाया कि रात में काम करने वाली महिलाओं में त्वचा (41 प्रतिशत), स्तन (32 प्रतिशत) और गैस्ट्रोइंटेस्टाइनल कैंसर (जठरांत्र संबंधी कैंसर 18 प्रतिशत) का खतरा उन महिलाओं की तुलना में अधिक है जो कि रात में काम नहीं करती हैं। 
