गर्भावस्था में पैरासिटामॉल लेने से बेटी की प्रजनन क्षमता को खतरा

एजेंसी, लंदन Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 05:30 AM IST
Threatening the daughter's reproductive capacity by taking paracetamol in pregnancy
पैरासिटामॉल
गर्भावस्था के दौरान दर्द से राहत पाने के लिए पैरासिटामॉल लेने से स्त्री भ्रूण की प्रजनन क्षमता को खतरा पहुंच सकता है। शोधकर्ताओं ने तीन अलग-अलग अध्ययनों की समीक्षा की जो माताओं की प्रजनन प्रणाली में गर्भावस्था के दौरान पैरासिटामॉल से बदलते विकास की रिपोर्ट करती है। पैरासिटामॉल वयस्कता में स्त्रियों की प्रजनन क्षमता को कम कर सकता है। दुनियाभर में गर्भवती महिलाओं द्वारा पैरासिटामॉल या एसीटामिनोफेन का सामान्य रूप से प्रयोग किया जाता है। 

पढ़ें- बिना डॉक्टर की सलाह लिए पेरासीटामॉल ना लें, हो सकती हैं ये पांच बीमारियां

हालिया अध्ययनों में पैरासिटामॉल के इस्तेमाल से पुरुष प्रजनन क्षमता पर असर के बारे में पता लगाया गया था लेकिन स्त्री प्रजनन क्षमता के बारे में अभी कोई अध्ययन नहीं किया गया था। डेनमार्क के कोपेनहेगन यूनिवर्सिटी के डेविड किर्स्टनसन और उनके साथियों ने पता लगाया कि गर्भावस्था के दौरान पैरासिटामॉल लेने से स्त्री भ्रूण की प्रजनन क्षमता पर असर पड़ सकता है।
