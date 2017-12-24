Download App
फिलीपींस: शॉपिंग मॉल में लगी भीषण आग, 37 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 10:35 AM IST
Philippine: Fire in mall, 2 dozen employees feared trapped
फिलीपींस के एक शॉपिंग मॉल में शनिवार को लगी आग ने और भी भयानक रूप ले लिया। बीबीसी के मुताबिक लोकल अधिकारियों ने बताया कि 4 मंजिला शॉपिंग मॉल में लगी आग से अब तक 37 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर है। अभी तक आग पर काबू नहीं पाया जा सका है।
राष्ट्रपति रॉड्रिगो ड्यूटेटे और रोमन कैथोलिक चर्च के अधिकारियों ने घटनास्थल का शनिवार को जायजा लिया और आग में फंसे लोगों के परिजनों से ईश्वर की प्रार्थना करने की अपील की। मॉल के मार्केटिंग मैनेजर जन्ना अब्दुल्ला मुतालिब ने बताया कि आग शनिवार सुबह तीसरी मंजिल पर लगी थी, जहां कपड़े और फर्नीचर बेचने के लिए रखे गए थे। 
