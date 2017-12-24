बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिलीपींस: शॉपिंग मॉल में लगी भीषण आग, 37 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर
{"_id":"5a3f28a74f1c1b0e788b494b","slug":"philippine-fire-in-mall-2-dozen-employees-feared-trapped","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0940\u0902\u0938: \u0936\u0949\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0949\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u0906\u0917, 37 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 10:35 AM IST
फिलीपींस के एक शॉपिंग मॉल में शनिवार को लगी आग ने और भी भयानक रूप ले लिया। बीबीसी के मुताबिक लोकल अधिकारियों ने बताया कि 4 मंजिला शॉपिंग मॉल में लगी आग से अब तक 37 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर है। अभी तक आग पर काबू नहीं पाया जा सका है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a3dfff24f1c1b3c3d8bf74d","slug":"a-twenty-four-years-embryo-frozen-baby-born-in-america","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a3e26274f1c1ba12d8ba4e7","slug":"vacancy-in-balmer-lawrie-co-ltd-for-the-post-of-assistant-manager","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092e\u0930 \u0932\u0949\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0903\u0936\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915 ","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a3e065a4f1c1b0f788b471a","slug":"sonam-kapoor-decide-to-get-marry-with-boyfriend-anand-ahuja-after-anushka-sharma-wedding","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u092c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3de7774f1c1bcd6d8b5ab6","slug":"tiger-zinda-hai-screenings-stopped-in-rajasthan-faces-valmiki-community-protest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930' \u0915\u0940 \u0913\u092a\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3cf8614f1c1bc1678c2fc7","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-spotted-at-mumbai-airport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0925\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f, \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e-\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"5a3efc974f1c1bcf6d8b5d55","slug":"nepal-reopened-the-case-of-false-claim-of-everest-fatah-by-indian-couple","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e \u090f\u0935\u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092b\u0924\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u091d\u0942\u0920\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a3ebede4f1c1b8b688ba469","slug":"more-income-can-make-you-selfish-search","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0906\u092f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948: \u0936\u094b\u0927","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a3c23274f1c1bee6a8b53ec","slug":"america-ready-to-steal-north-korea-nuclear-bomb","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0923\u0941 \u092c\u092e \u091a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3eb0df4f1c1b74698c38e5","slug":"the-huge-temple-of-buddha-made-of-three-d-printers-in-china","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a36b9234f1c1bd0408bd754","slug":"south-afghanistan-eleven-police-men-killed-in-taliban-attack","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092b\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, 11 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a38f0af4f1c1bc1678c26cb","slug":"devastated-family-of-british-embassy-employee-found-dead-in-lebanon","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0932\u0947\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0936 \u0926\u0942\u0924\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0943\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908\u0902","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!