Home ›   World ›   Rest of World ›   Peru: Massive 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Puquio region

पेरू में 7.3 की तीव्रता का भूकंप, 300 किलोमीटर के दायरे में सूनामी का अलर्ट जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 04:19 PM IST
Peru: Massive 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Puquio region
पेरू में रविवार को भूकंप की खबर है। रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 7.3 मापी गई है। भूकंप का केंद्र पीक्यू बताया जा रहा है।

ऑनलाइन मीडिया रिपोर्टस के मुताबिक, भूकंप के झटके रविवार दोपहर करीब 3:30 बजे महसूस किए गए।। तो वहीं झटके के बाद लोग घर से बाहर निकलते दिखाई दिए। अभी तक भूकंप से किसी प्रकार के जान-माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है।

पेरू के अधिकारियों ने भूकंप के केंद्र से 300 किलोमीटर तक के क्षेत्र में सूनामी का अलर्ट जारी कर दिया है।  
 
peru earthquake puquio

