अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Rest of World ›   oil tanker ship which have 22 Indian sailors goes missing from Benin coast

पश्चिमी अफ्रीकी तट से 22 भारतीय नाविक लापता, समुद्री डाकुओं पर अपहरण का शक

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 10:08 AM IST
oil tanker ship which have 22 Indian sailors goes missing from Benin coast
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
पिछले तीन दिनों से एक तेल टैंकर के साथ 22 भारतीय नाविक पश्चिमी अफ्रीकी देश के बेनिन तट से गायब है। इस बात की संभावना है कि 13,500 टन गैसोलिन ले जा रहे एमटी मरीन एक्सप्रेस को पाइरेट्स (समुद्री डाकू) ने हाईजैक कर लिया हो। एक नाविक के रिश्तेदार श्री उन्नी जोकि उत्तरी केरल के कसारगोडे के रहने वाले हैं, उन्होंने बताया कि गायब हुए जहाज के मालिक मुंबई बेस्ड एंग्लो ईस्टर्न शिप मैनेजमेंट ने बताया कि 31 जनवरी को जहाज के साथ उनका संपर्क टूट गया था।

नौवहन मंत्रालय ने बाद में कहा कि वह नाईजेरिया और दूसरे अफ्रीकी देशों में अपने सहयोगियों के साथ संपर्क में है जिसकी मदद से जहाज का पता लगाया जा रहा है। पिछले एक महीने में यह दूसरा जहाज है जो गायब हुआ है। जनवरी में एमटी बैरेट नाम का जहाज बेनिन के तट से गायब हो गया था और 6 दिनों बाद क्रू जिसमें ज्यादातर भारतीय थे उन्हें फिरौती देकर रिहा करवाया गया था। उन्नी के रिश्तेदार ने कहा- हमें कुछ बुरा होने का डर लग रहा है। हम एमईए के संपर्क में भी है।

एंग्लो ईस्टर्न शिप मैनेजमेंट ने ट्विट करके कहा कि क्रू की सुरक्षा उनकी सबसे बड़ी प्राथमिकता है। कंपनी ने ट्विट कर कहा- हमें खेद है कि एई द्वारा मैनेज किए जाने वाले जहाज एमटी मरीन एक्सप्रेस के साथ हमारा कोनोउ, बेनिन में संपर्क टूट गया। उनके साथ आखिरी बार संपर्क 1 फरवरी को 3:30 पर हुआ था। अधिकारियों को अलर्ट कर दिया गया है और वो जवाब दे रहे हैं। हमारी सबसे बड़ी प्राथमिकता क्रू की सुरक्षा है, उनके परिवार से संपर्क किया जा चुका है।


RELATED

sailor oil tanker

Spotlight

women protest against Ram gopal Varma's film God Sex and Truth in Andhra Pradesh
Bollywood

रामगोपाल वर्मा की फिल्म 'गॉड, सेक्स एंड ट्रूथ' को लेकर कहां मचा है बवाल और क्यों?

4 फरवरी 2018

know about how to cook lentils of Green peas
Healthy Food

रेसिपी: सेहत के साथ रखें स्वाद का भी ख्याल, ऐसे बनाएं हरी मटर की दाल

4 फरवरी 2018

avoid these harmful mistakes while eating the food
Healthy Food

खाना खाते समय भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलतियां, वर्ना बाद में पछताना पड़ेगा

4 फरवरी 2018

rangeela girl urmila matondkar 44th birthday today
Bollywood

B'day Special: 42 की उम्र में 10 साल छोटे लड़के से की थी शादी, बचपन में ही एक्टिंग से मचाया धमाल

4 फरवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 5th february to 11th february
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 5 फरवरी से 11 फरवरी: जानिए किस राशि के लिए हफ्ता रहेगा शुभ

4 फरवरी 2018

padman promotion twinkle khanna troll on twitter
Bollywood

हाथ में सैनिटरी पैड लेने पर ट्विंकल खन्ना हुई ट्रोल, ऐसे दिया करारा जवाब

4 फरवरी 2018

after anushka sharma virat kohli actress raashi khanna fan of jasprit bumrah
Bollywood

अनुष्का के बाद एक और एक्ट्रेस का क्रिकेटर पर आया दिल, कहा- 'बुमराह के प्यार में हैं दीवानी'

4 फरवरी 2018

india vs Australia icc u19 world cup team india won social media reaction
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की जीत पर लोगों को याद आए 'चक दे इंडिया' के कबीर खान, ऐसे दिया रिएक्शन

3 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan share 35 year old photo with sridevi in social media
Bollywood

बिग बी ने श्रीदेवी के सा‌थ शेयर की 35 साल पुरानी फोटो, स्विमिंग पूल के पास करते दिखे रोमांस

3 फरवरी 2018

Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018 Day 3 Karan Johar Salt And Pepper Look
Fashion street

Lakme Fashion Week 2018: सफेद बालों में करण जौहर ने किया काला जादू, इन 'शो-स्टॉपर्स' की भी रही धूम

4 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Firing on foreigners from moving car in macerata, Italy, four people injured, one assailant arrested
Rest of World

इटली में चलती कार से विदेशियों पर फायरिंग, चार लोग घायल, एक हमलावर गिरफ्तार

इस घटना से पूरे देश में विदेशी नागरिकों को लेकर गुस्सा है। पुलिस के मुताबिक संदिग्ध के मकसद का खुलासा नहीं हुआ है।

4 फरवरी 2018

40 lacs found in abattoir cow in the Netherlands
Rest of World

बूचड़खाने से बची गाय को मिले 40 लाख रुपये, सोशल मीडिया पर चलाई थी मुहिम

4 फरवरी 2018

world war second bomb weighing 450 kg diffused found in Hongkong
Rest of World

बेअसर किया गया विश्व युद्ध के समय का बम, वजन था 450 किलो

3 फरवरी 2018

United Nations report claims North Korea have sold ballistic missiles to Myanmar
Rest of World

उत्तर कोरिया ने म्यांमार तक पहुंचाई मिसाइलें: संयुक्त राष्ट्र 

3 फरवरी 2018

china is talking with afganistan over establishment of millitray camp
Rest of World

अफगानिस्तान में सैन्य अड्डे बनाने की दिशा में चीन बढ़ा रहा है कदम

2 फरवरी 2018

United Nations marked shameful comment on Sexual Assaults On Young Girls In India and Pakistan
Rest of World

UN में उठा भारत, पाकिस्तान में बच्चियों से रेप का मामला, सभी शर्मिंदा

3 फरवरी 2018

North korea earning million dollars by Export after un sanctions
Rest of World

प्रतिबंधों की धज्जियां उड़ा रहा उत्तर कोरिया कोरिया, इस तरह कमाए करोड़ों डॉलर

3 फरवरी 2018

Libya: Migrant boat capsizes most of those feared dead are Pakistani
Rest of World

लीबिया में डूबी तस्करों से भरी नौका, 90 लोगों की मौत ज्यादातर पाकिस्तानी

2 फरवरी 2018

Fidel Castro's son commits suicide
Rest of World

क्यूबा के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति फिदेल कास्त्रो के बेटे ने किया सुसाइड, क्या थी वजह?

2 फरवरी 2018

supreme court released maldives former president Mohamed Nasheed from terrorism allegations
Rest of World

मालदीव की राजनीति में तूफान, पूर्व राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद नशीद को SC ने किया बरी

2 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

कांग्रेस ने लखनऊ से फूंका लोकसभा चुनाव का बिगुल समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

अमर उजाला टीवी पर देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल, क्राइम, सिनेमा, फैशन और धर्म से जुड़ी खबरें LIVE देख सकते हैं, हमारे LIVE बुलेटिन्स हैं - यूपी न्यूज सुबह 9 बजे, न्यूज ऑवर दोपहर 1 बजे, यूपी न्यूज शाम 7 बजे

4 फरवरी 2018

SUB INSPECTOR SHOT A GYM OWNER IN NOIDA SECTOR 122, FAMILY ALLEGES FOULPLAY 1:45

VIDEO: नोएडा में पुलिस ने की फेक एनकाउंटर की कोशिश?

4 फरवरी 2018

VIRAL VIDEO OF LIZARD DRINKING TEA DIRECT FROM CUP 1:07

सावधान : कहीं आपकी चाय से चुस्कियां छिपकली तो नहीं ले रही

3 फरवरी 2018

SHAHRUKH KHAN ALIBAUG FARM CA REVELS USED FORGED DOCUMENTS 1:36

OMG! शाहरुख ने अलीबाग फॉर्म के लिए जाली कागजात बनवाए!

3 फरवरी 2018

TROUBLE FOR FILM MAKER NEERAJ PANDEY, DEFENCE MINISTER TO WATCH AIYAARY 2:09

'अय्यारी' की कहानी पर बवाल, रक्षा मंत्रालय तक पहुंचा मामला

4 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.