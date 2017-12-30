बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
उत्तर कोरिया ने फिर दी अमेरिका को धमकी, कहा- 2018 में भी जारी रखेंगे मिसाइल टेस्ट
{"_id":"5a479f104f1c1b96368b78fd","slug":"north-korea-offensive-toward-the-us-and-releases-new-year-2018-plan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940, \u0915\u0939\u093e- 2018 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 08:48 PM IST
उत्तर कोरिया ने शनिवार को अमेरिका को धमकी देते हुए कहा है कि ‘जब तक संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका और उसके ताकतवर बलों के न्यूक्लियर खतरे जारी रहेंगे, तब तक उत्तर कोरिया अपनी मिसाइल टेस्ट करता रहेगा।
आधिकारिक कोरियन समाचार एजेंसी ने स्पष्ट किया है कि अगले साल भी उनकी सरकार
मिसाइल टेस्ट
करती रहेगी। गौरतलब है कि उत्तर कोरिया ने सितंबर में अपने सबसे शक्तिशाली परमाणु परीक्षण किया था। इसके अलावा जुलाई और नवंबर के महीने में समुद्र में तीन इंटरकांटिनेंटल बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल लॉन्च की थी।
इसके बाद कई पश्चिमी देशों ने उस पर व्यापारिक प्रतिबंध लगा दिए थे। लेकिन इसके बावजूद भी नार्थ कोरिया ने अपना परमाणु कार्यक्रम जारी रखा।
उत्तर कोरिया
की ओर से अमेरिका को दी गई धमकी से पूरी तरह जाहिर है कि वह अपनी मिसाइलों की तकनीक और क्षमताओं को लेकर बहुत उत्तेजित है और अमेरिका से युद्ध हुआ तो वह इससे भी निपटने के लिए तैयार है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a4603234f1c1b0b788b56ec","slug":"vacancy-in-syndicate-bank-for-probationary-officer-post-last-date-of-application-17-jan-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092c\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0930\u0940 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092a\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a44af114f1c1b96698bb90a","slug":"from-neeraj-baliyan-to-rocky-jaiswal-here-is-everything-you-want-to-know-about-actress-hina-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0924\u0915, \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5a44c3de4f1c1ba12d8bb20a","slug":"mandira-bedi-troll-on-her-revealing-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"45 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u0940\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092c\u0941\u0921\u094d\u0922\u0940-\u0935\u0932\u094d\u0917\u0930'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a44a7284f1c1bf61b8b5709","slug":"tiger-shoff-disha-patani-and-ranveer-singh-spotted-at-mumbai-airport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092f\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a448f024f1c1b87698c423f","slug":"arshi-khan-revealed-about-shipla-shinde-and-akash-dadlani-kiss-matter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0906\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 Kiss \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a43e1d14f1c1bc5668b78e2","slug":"imam-mohammad-tawhidi-targeted-indian-mullah","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947: \u0924\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a47556d4f1c1b5c0c8b5d47","slug":"in-thailand-court-gives-13275-years-imprisonment-in-fraud-case","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 13,275 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e?","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a3f82804f1c1bee688c395e","slug":"north-korea-criticised-america-for-united-nations-sanctions","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0923\u0941 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u094c\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a43de924f1c1b0a788b532a","slug":"russia-blast-in-supermarket-in-saint-petersburg-several-injured","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0942\u0938: \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a44a4124f1c1bcd6d8b6948","slug":"30-people-killed-in-suicide-attack-in-shia-social-cultural-activities-center-in-kabul-afghanistan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0941\u0932: \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0918\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 41 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 84 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a42b7e24f1c1b4c528bbd7e","slug":"north-korea-is-preparing-for-a-nuclear-test-again-under-the-satellite-launch","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u091f\u0947\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0932\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0923\u0941 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!