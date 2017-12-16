बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
6.5 की तीव्रता वाले भूकंप के झटकों से हिला इंडोनेशिया, सुनामी की चेतावनी
{"_id":"5a3476234f1c1b001c8b9043","slug":"indonesia-s-capital-and-many-area-shrieked-by-6-5-earthquake","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"6.5 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0915\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0928\u0947\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 08:18 AM IST
इंडोनेशिया
में करीब 6.5 की तीव्रता का
भूंकप
आने से हड़कंप मच गया, जिसमें कई जिंदगियां घायल हो गई है। ऑनलाइन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक इस घटना में एक मौत हुई है। भूकंप ने इंडोनेशिया की राजधानी समेत चर्चित आईलैंड जावा को हिला कर रख दिया है।
हालात, उस वक्त और बदतर हो गए जब आधिकारिक तौर पर सूनामी का ऐलान कर दिया गया। भूकंप के झटकों के बाद लोग घरों से बाहर निकल कर सड़कों पर आ गए।
पढ़ें:
उत्तर कोरिया: परमाणु परीक्षण से बिगड़ा धरती का संतुलन, लग रहे झटके
इंडोनेशिया के एक आपदा प्रबंधन अधिकारी ने बताया कि कई लोगों की जान गई है, लेकिन अभी संख्या की पुष्टि नहीं हो पाई है। अधिकारी ने बताया कि करीब 20 सेकेंड तक झटके महसूस किए गए, जिसमें देश की राजधानी जकार्ता भी शामिल है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a33cc254f1c1bc1678c1bc1","slug":"benefits-of-nude-yoga","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0921 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0947\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5a33610a4f1c1b193e8b8c8b","slug":"mppsc-has-announced-notification-for-the-recruitment-of-1221-assistant-professor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u094d\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094b\u0915 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u0947\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a33b71e4f1c1b3c3d8bdc45","slug":"deepak-tijori-spotted-at-neeraj-vora-funeral-look-his-shocking-transformation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"25 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0926\u0947\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a33ada44f1c1b502b8b4a41","slug":"actor-ranvir-singh-likes-anushka-virat-honeymoon-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u093f\u090f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3391dc4f1c1bbd208b6c37","slug":"virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-first-honeymoon-photo-viral-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092a\u0930 1 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 9 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915, \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"5a344dd54f1c1b59678c2560","slug":"report-says-north-korea-top-leader-kim-jong-un-is-killing-his-top-allies","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902' \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0916\u094d\u0936 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092e \u091c\u094b\u0902\u0917, \u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u0938\u0939\u092f\u094b\u0917\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e: \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a2d0e374f1c1b78548c23f9","slug":"us-japan-and-south-korea-ready-for-missile-tracking-drill-to-counter-north-korea","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u092e \u091c\u094b\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928, US-\u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0923 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0905\u092d\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a321a6e4f1c1b87698c179c","slug":"in-somalia-suicide-bomber-blows-himself-inside-the-main-police-academy","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e: \u092e\u094b\u0917\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0936\u0941 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0918\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, 13 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 15 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a30ac134f1c1bc5758b8b62","slug":"wto-food-security-meeting-at-risk-of-a-collapse-india-gives-strong-reply-to-america","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0916\u093e\u0926\u094d\u092f \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a30343d4f1c1bca678c1295","slug":"s-400-can-be-compromised-at-any-time-on-the-system","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u090f\u0938-400 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094c\u0924\u093e\u2019","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5a2db2154f1c1b9f678c0964","slug":"in-nepal-communist-alliance-won-72-seats-and-can-make-government","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u093e\u092e \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, 72 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!