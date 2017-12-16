Download App
6.5 की तीव्रता वाले भूकंप के झटकों से हिला इंडोनेशिया, सुनामी की चेतावनी

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 08:18 AM IST
Indonesia's capital and many area shrieked by 6.5 earthquake
इंडोनेशिया में करीब 6.5 की तीव्रता का भूंकप आने से हड़कंप मच गया, जिसमें कई जिंदगियां घायल हो गई है। ऑनलाइन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक इस घटना में एक मौत हुई है। भूकंप ने इंडोनेशिया की राजधानी समेत चर्चित आईलैंड जावा को हिला कर रख दिया है।
हालात, उस वक्त और बदतर हो गए जब आधिकारिक तौर पर सूनामी का ऐलान कर दिया गया। भूकंप के झटकों के बाद लोग घरों से बाहर निकल कर सड़कों पर आ गए।

पढ़ें: उत्तर कोरिया: परमाणु परीक्षण से बिगड़ा धरती का संतुलन, लग रहे झटके 

इंडोनेशिया के एक आपदा प्रबंधन अधिकारी ने बताया कि कई लोगों की जान गई है, लेकिन अभी संख्या की पुष्टि नहीं हो पाई है। अधिकारी ने बताया कि करीब 20 सेकेंड तक झटके महसूस किए गए, जिसमें देश की राजधानी जकार्ता भी शामिल है।
शीतकालीन सत्र: हिसार के सांसद दुष्यंत चौटाला का अनोखा अंदाज, ट्रैक्टर चलाकर संसद पहुंचे 
