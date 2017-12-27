बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मैं भारत गया तो वहां के कट्टरवादी मुल्ला मक्का चले जाएंगे: ताहिदी
Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 02:19 AM IST
ऑस्ट्रेलिया में कट्टर इस्लाम के खिलाफ आवाज उठाने वाले इमाम मोहम्मद ताहिदी अपने बयान को लेकर फिर से चर्चा में हैं। ताहिदी ने सोमवार को ट्वीट में भारत के कट्टरवादी मुल्लाओं पर निशाना साधा।
उन्होंने ट्वीट में लिखा, ‘क्या भारत में लोग मुझे जानते हैं, यदि हां, तो ये ट्वीट 10 हजार से अधिक बार रिट्वीट होगा।’ इसके बाद एक और ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा, ‘अगर मैं भारत गया तो वहां के कट्टरवादी मुल्लाओं को छुट्टी लेकर मक्का जाना पड़ेगा। ताहिदी ने कहा है कि वह जनवरी 2018 में भारत का दौरा करेंगे।
बता दें कि ताहिदी के पहले ट्वीट को करीब 16000 से अधिक बार रिट्वीट किया गया। ताहिदी के ट्वीट पर कई लोग अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे हैं। ताहिदी का एक फाउंडेशन है, वह इस्लाम पर प्रवचन देने के लिए दुनिया भर में जाते हैं। उनके बयान कई मुस्लिम धर्मगुरुओं को रास नहीं आते हैं। इसके चलते वह आलोचना का शिकार होते रहते हैं। मालूम हो कि कुछ समय पहले ही मेलबर्न में ताहिदी पर हमला हुआ था। दो मुस्लिम युवकों ने उनकी कार पर हमला किया था।
शरिया कानून अपनाने वाले देशों की आलोचना
ताहिदी इससे पहले मुस्लिम महिलाओं के हिजाब पहनने की आलोचना कर चुके हैं। उन्होंने कई मौकों पर शरिया कानून अपनाने वाले मुस्लिम देशों की आलोचना भी की है। इस साल लंदन में आतंकी हमले की आलोचना करते हुए ताहिदी ने कहा था कि इस्लाम में कट्टरपंथ कैंसर की तरह फैल रहा है। ताहिदी का कहना है कि आतंकी संगठन आईएस का इस्लाम से कोई लेना देना नहीं है।
