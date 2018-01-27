अपना शहर चुनें

अफगानिस्तान: बम धमाके से दहला काबुल, 50 लोगों के घायल होने की खबर

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 03:13 PM IST
Afghanistan: Bomb Blast In Kabul, Many Peoples Wounded
symbolic picture
अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबुल में बड़ा धमाका हुआ है। सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें वायरल हो रही हैं जिसे देखकर यह कहा जा सकता हैं कि धमाके ने पूरे एरिये को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। 

रिपोर्टस के मुताबिक धमाका एक पुराने मंत्रालय की बिल्डिंग में हुआ। टोलो न्यूज ने बताया कि इमरजेंसी हॉस्पिटल के अधिकारियों ने जानकारी दी है कि इस हमले में 50 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। हालांकि अभी तक मरने वाले लोगों की संख्या का पता नहीं लग सका है। 
 

