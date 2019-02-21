शहर चुनें

Prime minister Narendra Modi in South Korea

सियोल में बोले पीएम मोदी, भारत पांच हजार अरब डॉलर की अर्थव्यवस्था बनने की ओर अग्रसर

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 11:38 AM IST
Prime minister Narendra Modi in South Korea
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI
लाइव अपडेट

12:09 PM, 21-Feb-2019
पिछले चार साल में देश में 250 अरब डॉलर का प्रत्यक्ष विदेशी निवेश आया है। 
12:09 PM, 21-Feb-2019
मोदी सियोल में भारत-कोरिया व्यापार गोष्ठी को संबोधित कर रहे हैं। 
11:49 AM, 21-Feb-2019
भारत में व्यापार को लेकर अपार संभावनाएं हैं क्योंकि यह एक बड़े बदलाव से गुजर रहा है।
11:48 AM, 21-Feb-2019
वर्ल्ड बैंक की ईज ऑफ डूइंग बिजनेस रैंकिंग में हम सालों से 77वें पायदान से 65वें पायदान पर पहुंच गए हैं।
11:47 AM, 21-Feb-2019
99 फीसदी हाउस होल्ड के पास इस वक्त खुद का बैंक अकाउंट है।
11:45 AM, 21-Feb-2019
भारत संभावनाओं की भूमि के तौर पर उभरा है। जब हम साथ काम करते हैं तो सपने साकार करने की दिशा में काम करते हैं, हम समान विचार वाले सहयोगियों की तलाश करते हैं। हम दक्षिण कोरिया को वास्तव में स्वाभाविक भागीदार के रूप में देखते हैं।
 

 
11:41 AM, 21-Feb-2019
भारत के अलावा दुनिया में ऐसी कोई अर्थव्यवस्था नहीं है जो साल दर साल 7 फीसदी की दर से विकास कर रही हो।
11:38 AM, 21-Feb-2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दक्षिण कोरिया के साथ भारत के सामरिक संबंधों को मजबूत बनाने और व्यापार एवं निवेश समेत विविध क्षेत्रों में द्विपक्षीय सहयोग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए गुरुवार को दो दिवसीय यात्रा पर यहां पहुंचे हैं। 
prime minister of india narendra modi south korea seoul business make in india
