बैस्टिल डे परेड: पेरिस में तैयारियां जोरों पर, भारतीय सेना के तीनों दल ने किया रिहर्सल, PM मोदी को होंगे शामिल

फ्रांस की राजधानी पेरिस में 14 जुलाई को होने वाले बैस्टिल डे परेड के लिए तैयारियां जोरों पर है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को फ्रांस के बैस्टिल डे परेड में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में आमंत्रित किया गया है। बुधवार को पेरिस में बैस्टिल डे परेड की रिहर्सल में भारत की तीनों सेना के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी शामिल हुए।



फ्रांसीसी एयरफोर्स के कर्नल थिएरी (Thierry, Colonel of French Airforce) ने पीएम मोदी की आगामी फ्रांस यात्रा पर न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से बात करते हुए कहा, बैस्टिल डे परेड पर जब मैं और मेरे सैनिक काम कर रहे होंगे, तो हम आपके प्रधानमंत्री और हमारे फ्रांसीसी राष्ट्रपति की ओर देखेंगे। यह बहुत भावुक कर देने वाला उदाहरण है क्योंकि हम उनसे लगभग 30 मीटर की दूरी पर होंगे... इसलिए यह बहुत प्रभावित करने वाला पल होगा।



