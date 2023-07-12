बैस्टिल डे परेड: पेरिस में तैयारियां जोरों पर, भारतीय सेना के तीनों दल ने किया रिहर्सल, PM मोदी को होंगे शामिल

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Preparations underway in Paris for the Bastille Day Parade.
PM Narendra Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in France. pic.twitter.com/ziK3EwtqNS — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023
फ्रांसीसी एयरफोर्स के कर्नल थिएरी (Thierry, Colonel of French Airforce) ने पीएम मोदी की आगामी फ्रांस यात्रा पर न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से बात करते हुए कहा, बैस्टिल डे परेड पर जब मैं और मेरे सैनिक काम कर रहे होंगे, तो हम आपके प्रधानमंत्री और हमारे फ्रांसीसी राष्ट्रपति की ओर देखेंगे। यह बहुत भावुक कर देने वाला उदाहरण है क्योंकि हम उनसे लगभग 30 मीटर की दूरी पर होंगे... इसलिए यह बहुत प्रभावित करने वाला पल होगा।
#WATCH | Paris: Thierry, Colonel of French Airforce speaks on PM Modi's upcoming visit to France, says, "When my troops and I will be working, we will have a look at your Prime Minister and our French President (on Bastille Day Parade). This is a very high-emotion instance… pic.twitter.com/E7rBcxbgvA— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023
#WATCH | Paris: Indian Tri-services contingent holds practice session in France for the Bastille Day parade on July 14— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023
The contingent is marching to the tune of 'Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Humara'
At the invitation of France President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi will be the… pic.twitter.com/1Xd458XE4w
