शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Sabiha Gokcen airport of Istanbul skidded off the wet runway

इस्तांबुल : रनवे पर फिसला विमान, हुए तीन टुकड़े, एक की मौत,157 लोग घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 01:48 AM IST
विज्ञापन
हादसे का शिकार पेगासस एयरलाइंस का विमान
हादसे का शिकार पेगासस एयरलाइंस का विमान - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
तुर्की की पेगासस एयरलाइंस का एक विमान बुधवार को इस्तांबुल के सबीहा गोकेन एयरपोर्ट पर लैंडिंग के दौरान रनवे पर फिसल गया। अभी तक मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हुई है और  157 लोग घायल हुए हैं। 
विज्ञापन
इस्तांबुल के गवर्नर अली यरलिकाया ने बताया कि हादसा रनवे के गीले होने कारण हुआ और हादसे में विमान तीन टुकड़ों में टूट गया। इस विमान में कुल 178 लोग सवार थे, जिनमें 171 यात्री और पश्चिमी प्रांत इजमीर के सात क्रू थे। हादसे के बाद विमान में आग लग गई जिसे अग्निशमन दल ने बुझा लिया।
 

 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

coronavirus in china
World

कोरोनावायरस का शिकार हुआ 30 घंटे का मासूम, दुनिया का पहला मामला, अब तक करीब 500 की मौत

6 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

दुबई में 11 महीने का भारतीय बच्चा बना करोड़पति, यूएई रफेल ड्रॉ में जीता 7.11 करोड़ रुपये का इनाम

5 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस का कहर
World

कोरोना का कहर: चीन में मदद के लिए बुलाई गई सेना, मौत का आंकड़ा 500 के करीब पहुंचा, चार हजार नए मामले

5 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस को लेकर अब विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन ने जारी की गाइडलाइन, जरूर पढ़ें ये चेतावनी

5 फरवरी 2020

WHO Advisory about Corona Virus
corona virus
Antibiotic medicine
कोरोना वायरस
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस को लेकर अब विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन ने जारी की गाइडलाइन, जरूर पढ़ें ये चेतावनी

5 फरवरी 2020

मेडागास्कर के राष्ट्रपति एंड्री राजोलीना
World

मेडागास्कर के राष्ट्रपति ने बाढ़ के दौरान सहायता के लिए पीएम मोदी और राजनाथ सिंह का जताया धन्यवाद

5 फरवरी 2020

concept pic
World

सैंडविच चुराते पकड़ा गया करोड़ों कमाने वाला, जानिए रईस क्यों करते हैं चोरी

5 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
pegasus plane crash istanbul pegasus airlines sabiha gokcen airport
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट गठित
India News

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट गठित: के परासरन होंगे अध्यक्ष, नौ स्थायी और छह नामित सदस्य शामिल

5 फरवरी 2020

इकबाल अंसारी
Lucknow

मस्जिद को मिली भूमि के खिलाफ कोर्ट जाएंगे मुस्लिम पक्षकार, कहा- 25 किमी. दूर कैसे होगी नमाज

5 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
भावनात्मक स्वास्थ्य
Health & Fitness

ये लक्षण हैं तो आप भी हैं भावनात्मक और मानसिक रूप से बीमार, तुरंत मिलें डॉक्टर से वरना बढ़ेगी समस्या

5 फरवरी 2020

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

NZvIND: गलती पर गलती और करोड़ों का नुकसान, नहीं सुधर रही टीम इंडिया

5 फरवरी 2020

गुंजा कपूर
Delhi NCR

कौन है बुर्के में कैमरा छिपाकर शाहीन बाग पहुंचने वाली महिला, पीएम मोदी भी करते हैं फॉलो

5 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः हाईकोर्ट के फैसले के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची केंद्र सरकार

5 फरवरी 2020

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

भारतीय गेंदबाजों ने डुबोई लुटिया, कीवियों के खिलाफ पहले वनडे में विराट समेत यह पांच खिलाड़ी बने विलेन

5 फरवरी 2020

smartphone
Gadgets

64GB स्टोरेज वाले 5 स्मार्टफोन, कीमत 10 हजार रुपये से भी कम

5 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
Delhi

Nirbhaya Case: दोषियों के पास सात दिन का समय, एक साथ होगी फांसी

5 फरवरी 2020

French man tied the knot with a girl of Raebareli.
Lucknow

फ्रांस के दूल्हे ने रायबरेली की लड़की से रचाई शादी, रोचक है इनकी लव स्टोरी, ऐसे मिले एक-दूसरे से

5 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

ट्रंप
World

राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के 'स्टेट ऑफ द यूनियन' भाषण में हाथ ना मिलाने पर स्पीकर नैंसी पेलोसी ने फाड़ी कॉपी

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने बुधवार को स्टेट ऑफ द यूनियन संबोधन दिया. लेकिन इसी दौरान ट्रंप के हाथ ना मिलाने पर हाउस ऑफ रिप्रेजेंटेटिव्स की स्पीकर नैंसी पेलोसी ने क्या किया जो सुर्खियां बन गया।

5 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
concept pic
Rest of World

हवाई जहाज से शादी करने चली लड़की, छह साल पहले हुआ था प्यार

5 फरवरी 2020

Coronavirus
World

Coronavirus: चीन में मृतकों की संख्या 492, क्रूज शिप से जापान पहुंचे 10 लोग संक्रमित

5 फरवरी 2020

Donald trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi
World

पहले ट्रंप ने पेलोसी से नहीं मिलाया हाथ, जवाब में स्पीकर ने फाड़ी संबोधन की कॉपी

5 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

2.5 लाख रुपये रोजाना वेतन पाता था भारतवंशी बैंकर, सैंडविच चुराने के आरोप में निलंबित

5 फरवरी 2020

राष्ट्रपति गोतबया
World

श्रीलंका में चरमपंथी संगठनों को नहीं होने देंगे सक्रिय: राष्ट्रपति गोतबाया राजपक्षे

5 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

पाक के सिंध में मिला कोरोना का संदिग्ध मरीज, अस्पताल ने इलाज से किया इनकार

5 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

सिएटल नगर परिषद में भारतवंशी ने रखा सीएए और एनआरसी के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव

5 फरवरी 2020

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति जैकब जुमा
World

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति जैकब जुमा पर गिरफ्तारी की तलवार, अदालत ने जारी किया वारंट

5 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

कोरोना का कहर : तेल की मांग घटी, सोना लुढ़का, ह्यूंदई के प्लांट में काम धीमा पड़ा

5 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

जेएनयू के पूर्व छात्र नेता कन्हैया कुमार के काफिले पर पथराव, हमले में हुए घायल

जेएनयू के पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष कन्हैया कुमार एक हमले में घायल हो गए हैं। बिहार के सुपौल में उनके काफिले पर पथराव किया गया जिसमें उनको चोटें आईं है।

5 फरवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:12

6 फरवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

5 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:27

अरमान जैन के रिसेप्शन में शाहरुख खान समेत बॉलीवुड की कई मशहूर हस्तियां हुई शामिल

5 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:48

मुंबई में नरगिस दत्त फाउंडेशन ने मनाया सोनाली बेंद्रे संग विश्व कैंसर दिवस

5 फरवरी 2020

अमित शाह पर बोले केजरीवाल 3:08

Delhi Election 2020 : सीएम केजरीवाल ने बताया दिल्ली चुनाव में शाहीन बाग का भाजपा कनेक्शन

5 फरवरी 2020

Related

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

भारत-मलयेशिया के बीच रिश्तों में तल्खी का लाभ उठाने की कोशिश में पाकिस्तान

5 फरवरी 2020

Impeachment against President Donald Trump
World

ट्रंप ने आयोवा काकस जीता, महाभियोग की सुनवाई भी खत्म, आज वोटिंग में होगा फैसला

5 फरवरी 2020

coronavirus
World

कोरोनावायरस: बुजुर्गों को अपना शिकार बना रहा जानलेवा वायरस, मरने वालों में दो तिहाई पुरुष शामिल

4 फरवरी 2020

डॉक्टर ली वेनलियांग
World

कोरोनावायरस : सबसे पहले चेतावनी देने वाले डॉक्टर को चीन में मिली 'मौत' की सजा

4 फरवरी 2020

S-400 defence missile system
World

रूस ने शुरू किया भारत के लिए एस-400 मिसाइल सिस्टम का निर्माण

4 फरवरी 2020

Coronavirus
World

कोरोनावायरस : पिता के अलग वार्ड में होने के दौरान दिव्यांग किशोर की मौत

4 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited