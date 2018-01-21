Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   United nations team will visit to counter hafiz saeed and paksitan

26/11 हमले के मास्टरमाइंड हाफिज पर हुई कितनी कार्रवाई, UN टीम करेगी पाक का दौरा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 03:14 PM IST
United nations team will visit to counter hafiz saeed and paksitan
hafiz saeed
संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद की एक टीम अगले हफ्ते पाकिस्तान का दौरा करेगी। यह टीम आतंकी हाफिज सईद पर अमेरिका और भारत के विरोध के बाद इस्लामाबाद का दौरा कर यह जानने की कोशिश करेगी की पाकिस्तान ने हाफिज और उससे जुड़े संगठनों पर अबतक क्या कार्रवाई की है। 

यही नहीं आतंकी नेटवर्क पर कड़ी कार्रवाई के लिए भी यह टीम पाक पर दबाव भी बनाएगी। हालांकि पाक अधिकारियों ने यूएन टीम के इस दौरे को रूटीन विसिट करार दिया है। दरअसल पाकिस्ताने ने कहा है कि उसने हाफिज पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की है। ऐसे में इस टीम के दौरे का मकसद पाक के सच और झूठ को जानने के लिए अहम माना जा रहा है।

वहीं बीते हफ्ते पाक प्रधानमंत्री शाहीद खाकन अब्बासी ने कहा था कि पाक में हाफिज सईद के खिलाफ कोई केस नहीं है। ऐसे में पाकिस्तान ने आतंकवाद पर अंतरराष्ट्रीय दबाव के बाद कितनी और क्या क्या कार्रवाई की है यह सच और झूठ सामने आ सकता है।

अच्छे और बुरे आतंकियों में फर्क करना बंद करे

RELATED

संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत ने पाकिस्तान की खिंचाई करते हुए कहा कि इस्लामाबाद अपनी मानसिकता में बदलाव कर अच्छे और बुरे आतंकियों में फर्क करना बंद करे। वहीं सुरक्षा परिषद सीमा पार आतंकवाद पर ध्यान केंद्रित करे। यूएन में यह बैठक अफगानिस्तान के मुद्दे पर आयोजित की गई थी।
united nations paksitan hafiz saeed

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

shah rukh khan wanted fourth baby called akanksha
Bollywood

52 की उम्र में चौथी बार बाप बनना चाहते हैं शाहरुख, बच्चे के नाम का भी कर दिया खुलासा

21 जनवरी 2018

sharon stone was asked if she ever faced sexual harassment
Hollywood

यौन शोषण के सवाल पर इस एक्ट्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, इंटरनेट पर 7 लाख लोगों ने देखा

21 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 hina khan back again toy pooh
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान की जिंदगी में लौटा ये खास शख्स, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को भी होगी जलन

21 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हप्ता

21 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat movie ghoomar song troll on social media
Bollywood

दीपिका की कमर पर चली कैंची तो यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर उड़ाया मजाक, ऐसे दिए कमेंट्स

21 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 winner shilpa shinde thanks salman khan for encouraging
Television

Bigg Boss 11: बाहर निकलते ही शिल्पा को आई सलमान की याद, खुलेआम कह दी दिल की बात

21 जनवरी 2018

63rd filmfare awards 2018 see full list
Bollywood

63वें फिल्म फेयर अवॉर्ड में इरफान और राजकुमार राव ने जीती बाजी, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

21 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited for engineer posts
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: बंगलूरू मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड में नौकरी का सुनहरा अवसर, ऐसे करें आवेदन

21 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Central Board of Excise and Customs for post of Mechanic and other
Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: 8वीं और 10वीं पास के लिए नौकरी, सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ एक्साइज एंड कस्टम्स में निकली वैकेंसी

21 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in State Bank of India for junior associate posts
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: SBI में नौकरी का खुला पिटारा, जूनियर एसोसिएट बनने का अवसर

21 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Baloch activists claimed that Pakistan is running a terror factory
Pakistan

'आतंक की फैक्ट्री चला रहा पाकिस्तान, ISI के साथ मिलकर करवा रहा मर्डर'

बलोच कार्यकर्ता ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान आतंक की फैक्ट्री चला रहा है और उसने इरान से कुलभूषण जाधव का अपहरण करवाया था।

20 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan shocked by the friendship of India and Israel, say- both countries are anti- Islam
Pakistan

भारत-इजरायल की दोस्ती से बौखलाया पाक, बोला- इस्लाम विरोधी हैं दोनों देश

17 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan said Indian forces doing ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan

झूठा पाक नहीं आ रहा बाज, भारतीय सैनिकों पर लगाया सीजफायर उल्लंघन का आरोप

18 जनवरी 2018

Pak examining proposal for DGMO-level talks with India to curb tension: report
Pakistan

भारत की कड़ी कार्रवाई से ढीली हुई पाक की अकड़, आमने सामने बातचीत को तैयार

16 जनवरी 2018

Taliban take responsiblity of Ex prime minister of Benazir Bhutto
Pakistan

तालिबान का दावा- पूर्व पाकिस्तानी पीएम बेनजीर भुट्टो को हमने मारा, बताई ये वजह

15 जनवरी 2018

Highest Gallantry Medal for Bhagat singh demads pakistani organisation
Pakistan

पाक में उठीं आवाज- भगत सिंह हमारे हीरो, दिया जाए सर्वोच्च वीरता सम्मान

18 जनवरी 2018

militants open fire at polio team and killed mother daughter in Baluchistan
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान के बलूचिस्तान में ओपन फायर, पोलियो टीम को बनाया निशाना

19 जनवरी 2018

Imran Khan dreaming of victory in Pakistan, is dreads to meet Donald Trump
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में जीत का सपना देख रहे इमरान खान को सता रहा है ट्रंप से मिलने का डर

15 जनवरी 2018

US trying to convince us that India is not a threat
Pakistan

अमेरिका हमें समझा रहा भारत कोई दुश्मन नहींः पाकिस्तान

16 जनवरी 2018

every mother living in fear after zainab rape and murder case
Pakistan

‘मेरी बच्ची कहती है, अम्मा मैं भी जैनब हूं’

15 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

मरने के बाद भी जिंदा रहेंगे ये बॉलीवुड कलाकार, आप भी देखें, कैसे...

बॉलीवुड कलाकारों को हम सिर्फ मनोरंजन की नजर से देखते हैं। लेकिन कुछ कलाकारों के नेक कामों को जानकार आप उनकी इज्जत पहले से ज्यादा करने लगेंगे...आइए देखते हैं कैसे...

21 जनवरी 2018

DEEPIKA PADUKONE GETS A MAKEOVER FOR THE SONG GHOOMAR IN FILM PADMAVAT 1:11

‘पद्मावत’ के घूमर में दीपिका की कमर को बिना दोबारा शूट किए ऐसे छिपाया गया

21 जनवरी 2018

ceasefire violation by pakistan in loc civilian dead 3:16

पाकिस्तान को जवाब देने के लिए किस वक्त का है इंतजार, गंवा चुके हैं 9 जान

21 जनवरी 2018

BAWANA FIRE, OWNER OF THE PLASTIC FACTORY ARRESTED CASE REGISTERED UNDER EXPLOSIVES ACT 3:06

बवाना में आग के मामले पर पुलिस का बड़ा कदम, फैक्ट्री मालिक गिरफ्तार

21 जनवरी 2018

DELHI TO AGRA GANDWANA EXPRESS DERAILS MIDWAY 1:02

दिल्ली से आगरा जा रही ट्रेन का हादसा, तेज आवाज के बाद उड़ी चिनगारियां

21 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Twitter account of Indian ambassador to UN hacked
India News

हैक हुआ यूएन में भारत के स्थायी दूत सैयद अकबरुद्दीन का ट्विटर अकाउंट

14 जनवरी 2018

Pressure on Saudi Arabia to release prisoners
Gulf Countries

सऊदी अरब पर राजनीतिक बंदियों की रिहाई का दबाव!

4 जनवरी 2018

Indian diplomat's phone flashed on the pretext of asking for address
India News

पता पूछने के बहाने भारतीय राजनयिक का फोन झपटा

26 दिसंबर 2017

North korea criticised America for United nations sanctions 
Rest of World

उत्तर कोरिया बोला- हमारी परमाणु शक्ति से खौफ में अमेरिका, हो सकता है युद्ध

24 दिसंबर 2017

UN official says at least 14 peacekeeping soldiers dies in kango by militias
Rest of World

कांगो में हमलावरों ने ली UN के 14 शांतिरक्षकों की जान, 50 से ज्यादा घायल

9 दिसंबर 2017

hafiz saeed filed a petition in UN to struck off his name from the world wide terrorist list
Pakistan

UN में हाफिज सईद की नौटंकी- आतंकियों की लिस्ट से हटाओ मेरा नाम

28 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.