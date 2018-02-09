अपना शहर चुनें

15 दिनों के भीतर पाक पर US का दूसरा ड्रोन हमला, तालिबान-हक्कानी के 4 आतंकी ढेर

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 03:01 PM IST
पाकिस्तान के बॉर्डर से सटे वजीरिस्तान में अमेरिका ने चार आतंकियों को मार गिराया है। अमेरिकी ड्रोन स्ट्राइक में आतंकी संगठन तालिबान का डिप्टी लीडर और हक्कानी नेटवर्क के तीन आतंकी मारे गए हैं। तालिबान के डिप्टी लीडर का नाम सजना महसूद है।

ये इलाका पाकिस्तान के अलावा अफगानिस्तान के बॉर्डर से भी सटा हुआ है और अमेरिकी ड्रोन्स लगातार इन इलाकों पर हवाई हमले कर रहे हैं। इससे पहले 24 जनवरी को हुई कार्रवाई में हक्कानी नेटवर्क का कमांडर मारा गया था।

बता दें कि अफगानिस्तान की सीमा से लगने वाली पाक के अशांत कबायली क्षेत्र कुर्रम में अमेरिकी ड्रोन हमले में हक्कानी नेटवर्क के कमांडर और दो अन्य मारे गए थे।  रिपोर्ट में बताया गया था कि यह ड्रोन हमला अफगान शरणार्थियों से संबंधित एक घर को निशाना बनाकर किया गया था।
 

बता दें कि आतंकवाद को पनाह देने वाले पाकिस्तान को अमेरिका भी अंतरराष्ट्रीय पर बेनकाब कर चुका है। इसके बावजूद पाकिस्तान, अमेरिका की ओर से की जा रही ड्रोन स्टाइक्स का विरोध कर रहा है। पाकिस्तान का कहना है कि इन हमलों से दोनों देशों की ओर से आतंक के खिलाफ चलाई जा रही मुहिम पर बुरा प्रभाव पड़ेगा।
