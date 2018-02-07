अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   protest against pakistan army at khyber pakhtunkhwa

पाकिस्तान में लगे सेना के खिलाफ नारे- 'ये जो दहशतगर्दी है, इसके पीछे वर्दी है'

वर्ल्ड न्यूज डेस्क Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:36 AM IST
protest against pakistan army at khyber pakhtunkhwa
पाकिस्तान में नारे लगाते प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : ANI
दुनिया में पाकिस्तान के अंदर मौजूद आतंकवाद को लेकर लगातार चर्चाएं हो रही हैं। जिसका असर अब वहां के नागरिकों पर भी देखने को मिल रहा है। खैबर पख्तूनवां इलाके में पाकिस्तान के नागरिकों ने आतंकवाद के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। नारेबाजी कर रही आक्रोशित भीड़ ने वहां मौजूद तालिबान के दफ्तर को भी आग के हवाले कर दिया। 

पाकिस्तान में हो रहे इस बदलाव का वीडियो भी सामने आया है। जहां गुस्साए नागरिक पाकिस्तान के भीतर पनप रहे आतंकवाद के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं और इसके पीछे वहां की सेना को जिम्मेदार बता रहे हैं। वो नारे लगा रहे थे, 'ये जो दहशतगर्दी है, इसके पीछे वर्दी है'। 



पाकिस्तान में इस प्रकार के प्रदर्शन पहले भी होते रहे हैं। इसके अलावा पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर के भी कई इलाकों में पाकिस्तान की सरकार और सेना के खिलाफ नारेबाजी और प्रदर्शन के फुटेज सामने आ चुके हैं।   

RELATED

पिछले कई घटनाओं में इस बात के सबूत सामने आए हैं कि आतंकवादी घटनाओं के पीछे पाक की खुफिया एजेंसी ISI का हाथ होता है। भारत की तरफ से भी कई बार सबूत प्रस्तुत किए जा चुके हैं जो इस ओर इशारा करता है कि पाकिस्तान के आतंकवाद को वहां की सरकार और सुरक्षा एजेंसियों का संरक्षण प्राप्त है। 
pakistan terrorism pakistan army

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to do biopic on Maharani Gayatri Devi
Bollywood

कंगना की राह पर निकली करीना, बड़े पर्दे पर निभाना चाहती हैं इस महारानी का रोल

7 फरवरी 2018

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika the queen of jhansi's release date postpones to August 2018 from April
Bollywood

विवादों में 'मणिकर्णिका: द क्वीन ऑफ झांसी', अप्रैल रिलीज पर मंडराया खतरा

7 फरवरी 2018

story behind first day of love week Rose Day
Relationship

Rose Day 2018: जानिए क्यों मनाया जाता है यह दिन, पीछे है दिलचस्प किस्सा

7 फरवरी 2018

on rose day what you can gift with rose to your loved ones
Relationship

Rose Day 2018: गुलाब के साथ LOVER को तोहफे में जरूर दें ये चीजें, जो मांगोगे वो मिलेगा

7 फरवरी 2018

Valentines special rose known as flower of love
Relationship

गुलाब के हर रंग के पीछे छुपा होता है एक मतलब, जानें इस फूल से जुड़े दिलचस्प तथ्य

7 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan wants to cast Isabelle in Loveratri film
Bollywood

'लवरात्रि' के लिए सलमान की पहली पसंद थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, एक पल ने बदल दिया फैसला

7 फरवरी 2018

After Padmaavat Ranveer Singh become the youngest male actor to enter the 200 crore club
Bollywood

'खिलजी' के नाम दर्ज हुआ नया रिकॉर्ड, पीछे रह गए सलमान और शाहरुख

7 फरवरी 2018

Fans trolled Bandagi Kalra After posting such type of pic
Television

Bigg Boss से सुर्खियों में आईं बंदगी ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की हॉट PHOTO, फैंस बोले- गंदी चुड़ैल

6 फरवरी 2018

Kushal Tandon slams his female fan for slitting her wrist for him
Television

इस एक्टर के लिए महिला फैन ने पार की दीवानगी की सारी हदें, काटी हाथ की नस

6 फरवरी 2018

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant commented on Virat Kohli picture
Bollywood

राखी सावंत ने विराट की फोटो पर किया अश्लील कमेंट, अनुष्का हो जाएगी आग बबूला

6 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Rajiv Gandhi and Benazir Bhutto were ready to resolve Kashmir dispute says Asif Ali Zardari 
Pakistan

पूर्व पाक राष्ट्रपति का दावा, 'राजीव गांधी की हत्या न होती तो सुलझ सकता था कश्मीर मुद्दा'

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति आसिफ अली जरदारी ने दावा किया है कि अगर भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की हत्या न की गई होती तो कश्मीर मुद्दा सुलझ चुका होता।

7 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan Said, We Will Give Reply To India
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की गीदड़ भभकी, बोला- भारत की कार्रवाई का देंगे करारा जवाब

6 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan conspire to charge more allegations on Indian national kulbhushan jadhav
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की नई चाल, कुलभूषण जाधव पर नए आरोप लगाने की तैयारी

6 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan People’s Party nominates Hindu woman 
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में पहली बार चुनाव लड़ेगी हिंदू महिला, PPP ने बनाया प्रत्याशी

6 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan afraid of india on China Pak Economic Corridor project
Pakistan

खौफ में पाक, बोला- भारत बना रहा अरबों डॉलर के CPEC प्रोजेक्ट के खात्मे की योजना 

5 फरवरी 2018

jamaat-ud-dawa chief hafiz saeed says pakistan government can not arrest him
Pakistan

आतंकी हाफिज सईद की धमकी, पाकिस्तान सरकार मुझे गिरफ्तार करके दिखाए

6 फरवरी 2018

pakistani actress and singer sumbul khan iqbal murdered as she refused to perform in private party
Pakistan

मशहूर पाकिस्तानी अदाकारा सुमबुल की गोलियों से भून कर हत्या, पार्टी में डांस करने से किया था मना

5 फरवरी 2018

Suicide attack in Pakistan, 11 soldiers killed, 13 wounded
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में आत्मघाती हमला, 11 सैनिकों की मौत, 13 से ज्यादा घायल

4 फरवरी 2018

Chinese civilians killed in Pakistan, unknown gunmen shot in karachi
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में चीनी नागरिक की हत्या, अज्ञात बंदूकधारियों ने की ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग

6 फरवरी 2018

47 Indian fishermen arrested in Pakistan, 9 boats seized
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में 47 भारतीय मछुआरे गिरफ्तार, 9 नौकाएं भी की गईं जब्त

5 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

डायबिटीज से बचना है तो न खाएं ये चीजें!

डायबिटीज के शिकार लोगों की तादात लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। ऐसे में हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कि आखिर कैसे डायबिटीज से बचा जा सकता है। दरअसल, कुछ खाने पीने की चीजों पर कंट्रोल करके आप डायबिटीज से बच सकते हैं, देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

7 फरवरी 2018

56-year-old woman found dead at home with her legs tied up in Yamunanagar 0:41

घर में मिली 56 साल की महिला की लाश, रेप के बाद हत्या की आशंका

7 फरवरी 2018

man alive after his death and told heaven story in firozabad uttar pradesh 3:54

मरकर जिन्दा हुए बुजुर्ग बता रहे हैं परलोक की कहानी!

7 फरवरी 2018

Two injured after members of bridegroom's party open fire during marriage in Mathura 1:23

मथुरा में शादी समारोह में विवाद, दबंगों ने चलाई गोलियां

7 फरवरी 2018

BOLLYWOOD TOP 10: Official Trailer of Ajay Devgn new film Raid launched 5:02

देखिए, क्या है सलमान खान के ट्वीट का असली राज?

7 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Amar Ujala Poll: Subramaniam Swamy's statement on Pakistan
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: पाकिस्तान पर सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी का बयान बड़बोलापन

6 फरवरी 2018

India get easy draw in mixed badminton team event of Commonwealth Games 2018 in in Gold Coast
Badminton

Badminton: कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में भारत के पदक की उम्मीदें बढ़ी, मिला आसान ड्रॉ

6 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan Said, We Will Give Reply To India
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की गीदड़ भभकी, बोला- भारत की कार्रवाई का देंगे करारा जवाब

6 फरवरी 2018

BJP MLA from Hyderabad says you are not Hindu if you are not part of RSS
Madhya Pradesh

BJP विधायक बोले- अगर सच्चे हिंदू हो तो आरएसएस का बने हिस्सा

6 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan conspire to charge more allegations on Indian national kulbhushan jadhav
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की नई चाल, कुलभूषण जाधव पर नए आरोप लगाने की तैयारी

6 फरवरी 2018

jamaat-ud-dawa chief hafiz saeed says pakistan government can not arrest him
Pakistan

आतंकी हाफिज सईद की धमकी, पाकिस्तान सरकार मुझे गिरफ्तार करके दिखाए

6 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.