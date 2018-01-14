Download App
Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   PoK people protest against Pakistan govt with reason damage of transformers

PoK में पाकिस्तान सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन, सड़कों पर उतरे व्यापारी

manish manish Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 09:16 AM IST
PoK people protest against Pakistan govt with reason damage of transformers
पाकिस्तान के पीओके में व्यापारियों ने सरकार के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया है। ट्रांसफॉर्मर को नुकसान पहुंचने और लोड लोडिंग होने के चलते वहां पावर की सप्लाई कम हो रही है और इस वजह से व्यापारियों में गुस्सा भरा हुआ है। विरोध पीओके के मुजफ्फराबाद में हो रहा है, जहां पाकिस्तान के जल एवं ऊर्जा विभाग के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की जा रही है।

मौके पर पुलिस पहुंच गई है और प्रदर्शनकारियों को खदेड़ने की कोशिशों में लगी हुई है। एक प्रदर्शनकारी का कहना है कि उन्होंने इस संदर्भ में प्रशासन से कई बार बात करने की कोशिश की, लेकिन कोई कारगर कदम उठाए नहीं गए। जब से यह सरकार सत्ता में आई है उनकी परेशानियां और बढ़ गई हैं।

पीओके को हाइड्रोपावर जनरेशन का हब माना जाता है, फिर भी लोगों को 12 घंटों तक बिजली गुल होने की समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है। देखा जाए तो पीओके 1500 मेगावाट बिजली हाइड्रोपावर से जनरेट की जाती है, लेकिन यहां 400 मेगावाट भी सप्लाई नहीं की जा रही है।

पीओके के लोगों ने इन हालातों के लिए इस्लामाबाद को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है और कहा कि उनके स्रोतों को नुकसान पहुंचाया जा रहा है।
 

muzaffarabad traders in muzaffarabad pok neelum valley

