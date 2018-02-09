अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   Pakistan said India might be involved in killing Chinese citizen in Karachi

पाकिस्तान ने लगाया भारत पर चीनी नागरिक की हत्या का आरोप, बताई यह वजह

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 08:48 AM IST
Pakistan said India might be involved in killing Chinese citizen in Karachi
पाकिस्तान-चीन
पाकिस्तान में हुए एक चीनी नागरिक की हत्या की वजह से पाक काफी दबाव झेल रहा है। जिसकी वजह से उसने चीनी नागरिक की हत्या का दोष भारत पर मढ़ दिया है। पाक का कहना है कि कराची में हुई चीनी नागरिक शेन झू की हत्या भारत ने करवाई है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार इकबाल ने बताया पाक में चीनी नागरिकों की सुरक्षा के लिए 10,000 सुरक्षाकर्मियों की तैनाती की गई है।

इकबाल ने  कहा कि 46 साल के शिपिंग फर्म के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर और चीनी नागरिक की हत्या के पीछे भारत का हाथ हो सकता है। भारत पर झूठा आरोप लगाते हुए उन्होंने  कहा कि भारत की तरफ से चीन-पाकिस्तान इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर में बहुत ज्यादा दिलचस्पी ले रहा है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि हमारे पड़ोसी देश के प्रतिनिधि कई बार कह चुके हैं कि वह चीन और पाक के बीच कारोबार बढ़ने के खिलाफ हैं।

RELATED

बता दें कि बीते सोमवार को एक बंदूकधारी ने चीनी मूल के शेन झू की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। बीबीसी को दिए इंटरव्यू में अहसान इकबाल ने कहा कि भारतीय कैदी कुलभूषण जाधव ने भी माना है कि भारतीय खुफिया एजेंसियां चीन-पाक इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर को नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए काफी सक्रिय हैं।
kulbhushan jadhav economic corridor

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Deepika Padukone younger sister Anisha wants to date with Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

दीपिका के एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को डेट करना चाहती हैं छोटी बहन, जानकर आलिया हो सकती हैं नाराज

9 फरवरी 2018

mouni roy shared a hot photo on instagram
Bollywood

टीवी की नागिन ने शेयर की अपनी हॉट एंड बोल्ड फोटो, लोगों ने कर दिए ऐसे कमेंट्स

9 फरवरी 2018

five actress who fall in love with foreigner boyfriend
Bollywood

5 एक्ट्रेस जिनके दिल में बस गए विदेशी प्रेमी, किसी ने किया प्यार तो किसी ने कर ली शादी

9 फरवरी 2018

Ishaan Khatter jumps off the first floor of gym for girl friend Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड जाह्नवी कपूर के लिए जिम की बिल्डिंग से कूद गए ईशान खट्टर, यकीं नहीं तो देखिए PHOTOS

9 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan to come together for mobile commercial son
Bollywood

पहली बार सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर साथ नज़र आएंगे रणवीर और आमिर

8 फरवरी 2018

video viral alia bhatt always wanted to marry with Ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर ने आलिया को लगाई डांट, वायरल वीडियो में बोलीं- 'मैं रणबीर से शादी करना चाहती थी'

8 फरवरी 2018

Birthday Special, When Jagjit Singh song holds flight on air
Bollywood

B'Day Spl : जगजीत सिंह की गजल पर पायलट ने आधे घंटे हवा में रोका था विमान, देर से हुई थी लैंडिंग

9 फरवरी 2018

death wish trailer out in hindi
Hollywood

44 साल पहले बनी फिल्म की रीमेक है 'डेथ विश', Trailer में दिखा जबरदस्त एक्शन

8 फरवरी 2018

Sonakshi Sinha says she is called a cow by celebrity model
Bollywood

बढ़े हुए वजन पर सोनाक्षी को कहा गया था 'गाय', 8 साल बाद सुनाई आपबीती

8 फरवरी 2018

five bollywood couples who have contacted with their ex-partners as a friend
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड का खास 5 जोड़ियां, तलाक लेने के बाद भी नहीं तोड़ी दोस्ती

8 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

hindu labour daughter krishna kohli became senate candidate at pakistan
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की कृष्णा कोहलीः एक हिंदू मजदूर की बेटी जो बनी सीनेट की उम्मीदवार

पाकिस्तान में बड़े पदों पर हिंदू चेहरे कम ही दिखाई देते हैं, खासकर महिलाओं की मौजूदगी तो न के बराबर ही है।

8 फरवरी 2018

protest against pakistan army at khyber pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में लगे सेना के खिलाफ नारे- 'ये जो दहशतगर्दी है, इसके पीछे वर्दी है'

7 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan Said, We Will Give Reply To India
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की गीदड़ भभकी, बोला- भारत की कार्रवाई का देंगे करारा जवाब

6 फरवरी 2018

Rajiv Gandhi and Benazir Bhutto were ready to resolve Kashmir dispute says Asif Ali Zardari 
Pakistan

पूर्व पाक राष्ट्रपति का दावा, 'राजीव गांधी की हत्या न होती तो सुलझ सकता था कश्मीर मुद्दा'

7 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan afraid of india on China Pak Economic Corridor project
Pakistan

खौफ में पाक, बोला- भारत बना रहा अरबों डॉलर के CPEC प्रोजेक्ट के खात्मे की योजना 

5 फरवरी 2018

valentines day media celecration covergae bans in Pakistan
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में वैलेंटाइन डे का विरोध, मीडिया कवरेज पर लगाया बैन

7 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan conspire to charge more allegations on Indian national kulbhushan jadhav
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की नई चाल, कुलभूषण जाधव पर नए आरोप लगाने की तैयारी

6 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan People’s Party nominates Hindu woman 
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में पहली बार चुनाव लड़ेगी हिंदू महिला, PPP ने बनाया प्रत्याशी

6 फरवरी 2018

pakistani actress and singer sumbul khan iqbal murdered as she refused to perform in private party
Pakistan

मशहूर पाकिस्तानी अदाकारा सुमबुल की गोलियों से भून कर हत्या, पार्टी में डांस करने से किया था मना

5 फरवरी 2018

Suicide attack in Pakistan, 11 soldiers killed, 13 wounded
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में आत्मघाती हमला, 11 सैनिकों की मौत, 13 से ज्यादा घायल

4 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

दुधवा टाइगर रिजर्व में तीन दिवसीय बर्ड फेस्टिवल, सीएम करेंगे उद्घाटन

दुधवा नेशनल पार्क में आयोजित इंटरनेशनल बर्ड फेस्टिवल शुरू हो गया है। तीन दिवसीय फेस्टिवल में पक्षियों को बचाने पर चर्चा होगी। इसका उद्घाटन मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ करेंगे।

9 फरवरी 2018

Shocking! tiger attack on a girl when she was working in the field In lucknow. 1:47

खेत में गन्ना छील रही युवती को बाघ ने बनाया निवाला, ऐसी हालत में मिला लाश

9 फरवरी 2018

BOLLYWOOD TOP 10: padman will not be released in Pakistan and aashish Sharma photo shoot 5:02

सलमान खान के जीजा का हिरोइन के साथ पहला फोटोशूट, ऐसा रहा अनुभव

9 फरवरी 2018

infamous husbands of famous actresses 0:56

इन खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस के पतियों को देखकर आप चौंक जाएंगे

8 फरवरी 2018

SC adjourns hearing of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case till March 14 0:55

राम जन्मभूमि मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने साफ की स्थिति, अब 14 मार्च को होगी सुनवाई

9 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Pakistan conspire to charge more allegations on Indian national kulbhushan jadhav
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की नई चाल, कुलभूषण जाधव पर नए आरोप लगाने की तैयारी

6 फरवरी 2018

Baloch activists claimed that Pakistan is running a terror factory
Pakistan

'आतंक की फैक्ट्री चला रहा पाकिस्तान, ISI के साथ मिलकर करवा रहा मर्डर'

20 जनवरी 2018

Kulbhushan Jadhav was abducted from Iran
India News

'कुलभूषण जाधव को अगवा करने के लिए ISI ने दिए थे करोड़ों रुपए'

19 जनवरी 2018

Why Pakistan Released another Video Statement of Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान ने क्यों जारी किया जाधव का वीडियो?

5 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan new propaganda and released new video of Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan

पाक की नई चाल, नए वीडियो में जाधव से बुलवाया- मुझे कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाया गया

4 जनवरी 2018

Mistreated Of Kulbhushan Jadhav's Wife And Mother Is Planned By Pakistan Foreign Ministry
India News

पाक सरकार के इशारे पर जाधव की मां-पत्नी से बदसलूकी, पाकिस्तानी पत्रकारों ने खोली पोल

29 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.