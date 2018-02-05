अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   Pakistan afraid of india on China Pak Economic Corridor project

खौफ में पाक, बोला- भारत बना रहा अरबों डॉलर के CPEC प्रोजेक्ट के खात्मे की योजना 

एजेंसी, इस्लामाबाद Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 07:03 PM IST
Pakistan afraid of india on China Pak Economic Corridor project
पाकिस्तान एक बार फिर से भारत के खिलाफ अफवाह फैलाने में लग गया है। उसने कहा है कि चीन-पाकिस्तान आर्थिक गलियारे (सीपीईसी) की अरबों डॉलर की परियोजना को नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए भारत ने सीपीईसी के प्रतिष्ठानों पर हमला करने की योजना बनाई है।

पाक मीडिया में सोमवार को प्रकाशित खबर के मुताबिक, मंत्रालय ने गिलगिट-बाल्टिस्तान के गृह विभाग को एक पत्र लिखा है। इसमें चेतावनी दी गई है कि काराकोरम राजमार्ग और अन्य महत्वपूर्ण बिंदुओं समेत सीपीईसी रूट पर भारत की तरफ से संभावित आतंकी हमले हो सकते हैं। 

पत्र में किसी भी अप्रिय घटना से बचने के लिए सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम करने के लिए निर्देश दिए गए हैं। गृह मंत्रालय के एक अधिकारी ने पत्र में दावा किया है कि भारत ने 400 मुस्लिम युवाओं को हमले का प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करने के लिए अफगानिस्तान भेजा है।

गिलगिट-बाल्टिस्तान के गृह सचिव जावेद अकरम, पुलिस महानिरीक्षक सबीर अहमद ने पुलिस व अन्य खुफिया अधिकारियों के साथ शनिवार को दियामेर जिले का दौरा किया और काराकोरम राजमार्ग पर निर्मित दो दर्जन से ज्यादा पुलों समेत सीपीईसी रूट पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। 

पुलिस अधिकारियों का कहना है कि गिलगिट बाल्टिस्तान में विदेशी नागरिकों की आवाजाही पर निगरानी रखी जाएगी और उनके दस्तावेजों को जांचा जाएगा। वहीं क्षेत्र में संदिग्ध लोगों को हिरासत में भी लिया जाएगा।

RELATED

बता दें कि सीपीईसी लिंक सड़कों, रेलवे और राजमार्गों के नेटवर्क के जरिए चीन के शिंजियांग प्रांत के काशगर और पाकिस्तान के बलूचिस्तान के ग्वादर बंदरगाह को जोड़ता है। वहीं पाक के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर से गुजरने के कारण भारत ने इस परियोजना पर आपत्ति जताई है।
pakistan cpec china

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Actor Akshay Kumar holds first screening of Padman for school children
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार ने स्कूली बच्चों के बीच की 'पैडमैन' की पहली स्क्रीनिंग, गुजरात सीएम का किया शुक्रिया

5 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh denies playing any negative character in future after alauddin khilji in padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने लिया 'अलाउद्दीन खिलजी' से सबक, ऐसा दोबारा करने से की तौबा

5 फरवरी 2018

Kapil Sharma is back again on Television without Sunil Grover
Bollywood

कॉमेडी शो में फिर धमाकेदार होगी कपिल शर्मा की एंट्री, नए चेहरों को देंगे मौका

5 फरवरी 2018

five movie of which in love story against family
Bollywood

काश! इन 5 फिल्मस्टार्स जैसी होती अंकित की किस्मत, जो दिलवाले बनकर दुल्हनिया को ले उड़े

5 फरवरी 2018

Fans wish Virat Kohli Shaadi Mubarak on the cricket field with a pic of Anushka Sharma
Bollywood

बीच मैच में WIFE अनुष्का का पोस्टर लहराते हुए फैंस ने विराट को दी शादी की बधाई ,वायरल हो रहा VIDEO

5 फरवरी 2018

padmaavat to finally be screened in jodhpur rajasthan for just 4 people
Bollywood

विवाद के बीच अाखिरकार आज राजस्थान में दिखाई जाएगी पद्मावत, देखेंगे सिर्फ 4 लोग

5 फरवरी 2018

Jackie Shroff made Sanjay Leela Bhansali run away from the set of film parinda
Bollywood

इस सुपरस्टार के गाली देने पर सेट से भाग गए थे संजय लीला भंसाली, अब वायरल हो रहा वी‌डियो

5 फरवरी 2018

shah rukh khan has a valid question about abram
Bollywood

टैब में कुछ ऐसा देख रखे थे अबराम, शाहरुख हैरान और ट्विटर पर शेयर कर दी तस्वीर

5 फरवरी 2018

Urmila Matondkar shared birthday picture with cake
Bollywood

10 साल छोटे कश्मीरी से शादी कर फरजाना खान बन गई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, पति ने यादगार बना दिया बर्थडे

5 फरवरी 2018

Sushant singh rajput to step on moon, declares self as India's Neil Arm strong
Bollywood

चंबल के डाकू बन चुके सुशांत सिंह राजपूत रखेंगे 'चांद पर कदम', प्रोजेक्ट पर बड़ा खुलासा

5 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi spoke on the support of Kashmiri separatists
Pakistan

हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा पाक, कश्मीरी अलगाववादियों के समर्थन की फिर कही बात 

पाकिस्तान सीमा पर गोलीबारी करने के साथ अपनी दूसरी छुद्र हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा है। एक बार फिर उसने कश्मीरी ‘अलगाववादियों’ के समर्थन की बात कही है।

5 फरवरी 2018

Suicide attack in Pakistan, 11 soldiers killed, 13 wounded
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में आत्मघाती हमला, 11 सैनिकों की मौत, 13 से ज्यादा घायल

4 फरवरी 2018

47 Indian fishermen arrested in Pakistan, 9 boats seized
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में 47 भारतीय मछुआरे गिरफ्तार, 9 नौकाएं भी की गईं जब्त

5 फरवरी 2018

pastun protesters Islamabad Pakistan Afghanistan FATA
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान कर रहा आतंकवाद का सपोर्ट, इस्लामाबाद में विरोध करने के लिए सड़कों पर उतरे लोग

4 फरवरी 2018

pakistan minister mir hazar khan bijrani shot thrice his wife and after that committed suicide
Pakistan

पत्नी को तीन बार गोली मारने के बाद पाक के इस मंत्री ने की आत्महत्या

3 फरवरी 2018

Afghanistan says Pakistan is supporting terrorism activities after Kabul attack
Pakistan

अफगानिस्तान की खरी-खरी, पाक में खुलेआम घूमते हैं आतंकी, दिए सबूत

2 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan hand over 27 terrorists of Taliban and Haqqani network to Afghanistan
Pakistan

पाक ने अफगानिस्तान को सौंपे तालिबान और हक्कानी नेटवर्क के 27 आतंकी

1 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan plots terrorist attacks on Afghanistan capital Kabul
Pakistan

काबुल आतंकी हमलों के पीछे पाक का हाथ, अफगानिस्तान ने सौंपे सबूत

31 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan Government's MP caught in camera misbehaving with girl, video goes viral
Pakistan

पाकिस्तानी सांसद ने स्टेज पर बच्ची के साथ की बदसलूकी, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

2 फरवरी 2018

female student killed in pakistan because she refused the marriage proposal
Pakistan

शादी से किया इंकार तो इमरान खान के भतीजे ने कर दी मेडिकल छात्रा की हत्या

1 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने के लिए भारतीय सेना तैयार

पाकिस्तान अपनी नापाक हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा। सीमा पर सीज फायर का उल्लंघन जारी है।

5 फरवरी 2018

padman challenge: anil kapoor selling pads to rajkumar rao 1:18

आखिर क्यों अनिल कपूर बेच रहे हैं सैनिटरी पैड, राजकुमार राव ने किया खुलासा

5 फरवरी 2018

cctv footage of delhi ankit saxena before his murder in delhi 3:26

दिल्ली में हॉरर किलिंग से नौ मिनट पहले का वीडियो, सरेआम काट दिया था गला

5 फरवरी 2018

celebrities who enjoying their divorce with ex 0:57

तलाक के बाद एक-दूसरे के साथ खूबसूरत जिंदगी बिता रहे हैं ये सितारे

5 फरवरी 2018

POLICE RESCUED A MINOR GIRL FROM ABDUCTORS IN KULGAM OF JAMMU KASHMIR 1:06

ये बच्ची बताएगी कश्मीर में जिस्मफरोशी की पूरी कहानी

5 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

pakistani actress and singer sumbul khan iqbal murdered as she refused to perform in private party
Pakistan

मशहूर पाकिस्तानी अदाकारा सुमबुल की गोलियों से भून कर हत्या, पार्टी में डांस करने से किया था मना

5 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi spoke on the support of Kashmiri separatists
Pakistan

हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा पाक, कश्मीरी अलगाववादियों के समर्थन की फिर कही बात 

5 फरवरी 2018

Subramanian Swamy Said, Prepare For Fight And do four pieces of Pakistan
India News

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी बोले- युद्ध की तैयारी करो और पाकिस्तान के चार टुकड़े कर दो

5 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan has used missiles in attacking, Are our missiles just for exhibiting: Sanjay Raut
India News

शहीद कैप्टन के पिता बोले- पाक से बदला लें PM, शिवसेना का तंज- हमारी मिसाइलें प्रदर्शन के लिए हैं?

5 फरवरी 2018

47 Indian fishermen arrested in Pakistan, 9 boats seized
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में 47 भारतीय मछुआरे गिरफ्तार, 9 नौकाएं भी की गईं जब्त

5 फरवरी 2018

UK new property law spells trouble for Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif family 
Europe

ब्रिटेन का नया कानून बना शरीफ परिवार की मुसीबत, खरीदी गई संपत्ति का देना होगा ब्योरा

4 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.