पाकिस्तान की जेलों में बंद हैं 500 से अधिक भारतीय

एजेंसी / लाहौर

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 03:46 AM IST
More than 500 Indians in Pakistan jails

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

पाकिस्तान की विभिन्न जेलों में 500 से अधिक भारतीय बंद हैं जिनमें से अधिकतर मछुआरे हैं। पाक गृह मंत्रालय ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान की जेलों में कुल 996 विदेशी नागरिक बंद हैं जिनमें से 527 भारतीय नागरिक हैं। ये कैदियों पर आतंकवाद, हत्या, ड्रग तस्करी और देश में गैरकानूनी तौर पर घुसने जैसे आरोप लगे हैं। 
भारतीय कैदियों में से अधिकतर भारतीय हैं जिन्हें अरब सागर के पाकिस्तानी जल क्षेत्र में गैरकानूनी तौर पर मछली मारने के लिए गिरफ्तार किया गया है। भारत और पाकिस्तान के मछुआरे अक्सर ही गैरकानूनी तौर पर एक दूसरे के जल क्षेत्र में मछली मारने के लिए हिरासत में लिया जाता रहता है। 
 
