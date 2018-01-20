Whoever goes missing or is murdered in #Balochistan, Pakistan & its agencies like ISI are responsible for it. Pakistan is running a terror factory, they have produced Hafiz Saeed & Syed Salahuddin: Mama Qadeer Baloch, Baloch activist pic.twitter.com/INXDdy44Hg— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2018
While visiting Gwadar, where the so-called CPEC is being constructed, even a local resident has to cross 4 checkpoints how can you expect an outsider to stay there? Pakistan does not have any proof against #KulbhushanJadhav: Mama Qadeer Baloch, Baloch activist— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2018
हर दिन सीमा पर सीजफायर उल्लंघन करने वाले पाकिस्तान ने एक बार फिर झूठ का सहारा लिया।
18 जनवरी 2018
