Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   Baloch activists claimed that Pakistan is running a terror factory

'आतंक की फैक्ट्री चला रहा पाकिस्तान, ISI के साथ मिलकर करवा रहा मर्डर'

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 09:09 AM IST
Baloch activists claimed that Pakistan is running a terror factory
मामा कादीर बलोच - फोटो : ANI
बलोच कार्यकर्ता मामा कादीर बलोच ने आज पाकिस्तान को लेकर एक नया खुलासा किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि बलूचिस्तान से जो कोई भी शख्स गायब होता या फिर जिसकी हत्या होती है उसके पीछे पाकिस्तान और उसकी एजेंसी जैसे कि आईएसआई का हाथ होता है। उन्होंने बताया कि पाक आतंकियों की फैक्ट्री चला रहा है और उसने हाजिफ सईद और सैय्यद सलाहूद्दीन को पैदा किया है।

मामा ने बताया कि कुलभूषण जाधव का अपहरण पाकिस्तान के दिशा निर्देश पर इरान से हुआ था। बलोच कार्यकर्ता ने कुलभूषण के मामले पर कहा कि पाक ने बहुत सारा पैसा और दिशा-निर्देश देकर मुल्ला उमर से जाधव का इरान से अपहरण करवाया था। पाक जेल में बंद भारतीय कैदी को क्वेटा के जरिए इस्लामाबाद ले जाया गया था। काफी दबाव और यातनाएं देने की वजह से उन्होंने पाकिस्तान के समर्थन में बयान दिया था।

कादीर का दावा है कि पाक सरकार के पास कुलभूषण जाधव के खिलाफ कोई सबूत नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि ग्वादर जाते समय वहां पर एक सीपीईसी का निर्माण किया गया है। स्थानीय नागरिक को भी चार चेकप्वाइंट से होकर गुजरना पड़ता है। ऐसे में आप यह अपेक्षा कैसे कर सकते हैं कि कोई बाहरी शख्स वहां आकर रह सकता है। पाकिस्तान के पास कुलभूषण जाधव के खिलाफ कोई सबूत नहीं है।

RELATED

   
kulbhushan jadhav pakistan balochistan

