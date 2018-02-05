अपना शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान में 47 भारतीय मछुआरे गिरफ्तार, 9 नौकाएं भी की गईं जब्त

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, कराची Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 12:04 AM IST
47 Indian fishermen arrested in Pakistan, 9 boats seized
47 Indian fishermen arrested in Pakistan
पाकिस्तानी अधिकारियों ने अरब सागर में अपने जलक्षेत्र में कथित रूप से मछली मारने के आरोप में 47 भारतीय मछुआरों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पाकिस्तान समुद्री सुरक्षा एजेंसी (पीएमएसए) ने शनिवार को 47 भारतीय मछुआरों को हिरासत में ले लिया और उनकी नौ नौकाओं को भी जब्त कर लिया है। 

गिरफ्तार मछुआरों को आगे की जांच और कार्रवाई के लिए पाक पुलिस को सौंप दिया गया है। 19 जनवरी को भी पीएसएमए ने 17 भारतीय मछुआरों को गिरफ्तार किया था। 
