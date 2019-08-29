कश्मीर पर मुंह की खाने के बाद अब जंग के ढोल पीट रहा पाक, बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल "गजनवी" का किया परीक्षण

पाकिस्तान ने बुधवार को बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल गजनवी का सफल परीक्षण कर लिया है। इस बात की जानकारी खुद सेना पाकिस्तान के मेजर जनरल आसिफ गफूर ने की है। इसकी मारक क्षमता 290 किमी बताई जा रही है।

Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 KMs. CJCSC & Services Chiefs congrat team. President & PM conveyed appreciation to team & congrats to the nation. pic.twitter.com/hmoUKRPWev