Home ›   World ›   Pakistan successfully carries out launch of Ghaznavi missile

कश्मीर पर मुंह की खाने के बाद अब जंग के ढोल पीट रहा पाक, बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल "गजनवी" का किया परीक्षण

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इस्लामाबाद Updated Thu, 29 Aug 2019 11:59 AM IST
पाकिस्तान ने किया मिसाइल परीक्षण
पाकिस्तान ने किया मिसाइल परीक्षण - फोटो : social media
पाकिस्तान ने बुधवार को बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल गजनवी का सफल परीक्षण कर लिया है। इस बात की जानकारी खुद सेना पाकिस्तान के मेजर जनरल आसिफ गफूर ने की है। इसकी मारक क्षमता 290 किमी बताई जा रही है।
pakistan missile ghaznavi missile ghaznavi imran khan pakistan prime minister pakistan army गजनवी पाकिस्तान प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

