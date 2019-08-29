कश्मीर पर मुंह की खाने के बाद अब जंग के ढोल पीट रहा पाक, बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल "गजनवी" का किया परीक्षण

Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 KMs. CJCSC & Services Chiefs congrat team. President & PM conveyed appreciation to team & congrats to the nation. pic.twitter.com/hmoUKRPWev— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 29, 2019
पाकिस्तान में इमरान खान के कार्यकाल के दौरान भी सेना का प्रभाव देश की विदेश और रक्षा से संबंधित नीतियों पर बरकरार रहा है। ये बात अमेरिकी संसद की एक रिपोर्ट में कही गई है।
29 अगस्त 2019