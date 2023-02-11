Pakistan: IMF के आगे मदद का हाथ फैलाए पाकिस्तान को बड़ा झटका, डूबती अर्थव्यवस्था बचाने के अब क्या रास्ते?

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
|फल/सब्जी
|10 फरवरी को प्रति क्विंटल दाम
|11 फरवरी को प्रति क्विंटल दाम
|आलू
|3,350
|3,450
|टमाटर
|3,450
|3,800
|सेब
|16,250
|16,750
|मिर्ची
|9,250
|10,250
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.