Pakistan: pakistan imf bailout talk failed, impacts and options for pakiatan

Pakistan: IMF के आगे मदद का हाथ फैलाए पाकिस्तान को बड़ा झटका, डूबती अर्थव्यवस्था बचाने के अब क्या रास्ते?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शिवेंद्र तिवारी Updated Sat, 11 Feb 2023 06:42 PM IST
सार

अपने दीर्घकालीन आर्थिक संकट से निपटने के लिए पाकिस्तान को कड़े फैसले लेने होंगे। यह या तो तुरंत आईएमएफ के पास वापस जा सकता है, या उसकी शर्तों को इंकार कर सकता है।

पाकिस्तान की अर्थव्यवस्था
पाकिस्तान की अर्थव्यवस्था - फोटो : AMAR UJALA
विस्तार

पाकिस्तान के आर्थिक हालात बद से बदतर होते जा रहे हैं। विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार में लगातार कमी हो रही है जो 9 साल के अपने सबसे निचले स्तर पर आ गया। पाकिस्तान की आम जनता की कमर बढ़ती महंगाई से टूट रही है। रोजमर्रा की जरूरत की चीजों के दाम आसमान छू रहे हैं। इन सबके बीच पाकिस्तानी सरकार की सबसे बड़ी उम्मीद को भी तगड़ा झटका लगा है। उसकी आईएमएफ के साथ बेलआउट पैकेज को लेकर चल रही बातचीत भी असफल हो गई है। 

  
पाकिस्तान आया आईएमएफ का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल गुरुवार को वापस वॉशिंगटन लौट गया। इस प्रतिनिधिमंडल और पाकिस्तानी अधिकारियों के बीच आईएमएफ द्वारा पास 1.1 बिलियन डॉलर के कर्ज को जारी करने के लिए 10 दिन बातचीत चली। इसके बाद भी आईएमएफ के समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर के बिना ही वापस लौट गए। 

हालांकि, पाकिस्तान अभी भी आईएमएफ से कर्ज मिलने की उम्मीद कर रहा है। पाकिस्तानी दल का नेतृत्व कर रहे पाकिस्तान के वित्त मंत्री इशाक डार ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि दोनों पक्ष सोमवार से वर्चुअल मोड में वार्ता फिर से शुरू करेंगे। 

पाकिस्तान आया आईएमएफ का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल
पाकिस्तान आया आईएमएफ का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल - फोटो : SOCIAL MEDIA
इसकी वार्ता असफल होने के क्या मायने हैं?
पाकिस्तान को दिवालिया होने से बचाने के लिए आईएमएफ का बेलआउट पैकेज काफी अहम है। पाकिस्तान का विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार तीन अरब डॉलर से भी कम रह गया है। राजस्व विभाग की एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, स्टेट बैंक ऑफ पाकिस्तान (SBP) का विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार घटकर 2.917 बिलियन डॉलर रह गया। उसे आर्थिक रूप से धराशायी होने से बचने के लिए इस समय वित्तीय मदद और आईएमएफ से राहत पैकेज की बहुत ज्यादा जरूरत है।  
 
आईएमएफ के बेल आउट पैकेज के लिए जारी वार्ता की विफलता पाकिस्तान के लिए कई और मुसीबतें लाएगी। सबसे ज्यादा प्रभाव आवश्यक वस्तुओं की उपलब्धता पर पड़ेगा। पाकिस्तान अपने दैनिक उपयोग की अधिकांश चीजों का आयात करता है। इसमें पेट्रोलियम, गैस, दवाएं, प्रसंस्कृत खाद्य पदार्थ, वाहन, मशीनरी और यहां तक कि खाद्य पदार्थ भी शामिल हैं। बकाये का भुगतान न करने की स्थिति में इन सामानों की उपलब्धता बाधित होगी जिससे पाकिस्तान के आम लोगों का जीवन प्रभावित होगा।

देश की महंगाई दर 48 साल के उच्चतम स्तर पर है। विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार एक महीने से कम के आयात को कवर करता है। जनवरी 2023 में उपभोक्ता मूल्य सूचकांक में 27.6% की वृद्धि हुई। इसी अवधि में थोक मूल्य सूचकांक बढ़कर 28.5% हो गया। 

पाकिस्तान महंगाई
पाकिस्तान महंगाई - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
आटा, प्याज से लेकर पेट्रोल तक की कीमतें आसमान छू रहीं
बढ़ती मुद्रास्फीति के दबाव के कारण आवश्यक वस्तुओं जैसे गेहूं, प्याज, गैस सिलेंडर आदि की कीमतों में भारी बढ़ोतरी हुई। जनवरी के अंत में पाकिस्तान में पेट्रोल और डीजल के दामों में भी इजाफा हुआ। सरकार ने कीमतें बढ़ाकर 262 रुपये प्रति लीटर कर दीं। 
जनवरी 2022 में 20 किलो गेहूं के आटे के बैग की औसत कीमत पाकिस्तानी रुपया (PKR) 1,164.8 थी। यह जनवरी 2023 में 50% की वृद्धि के साथ PKR 1,736.5 तक पहुंच गया। बढ़ती मुद्रास्फीति के दबाव ने गेहूं, प्याज, दूध और अंडे जैसी आवश्यक वस्तुओं की कीमतों को बढ़ा दिया है। इसी तरह, एक साल की अवधि में एक किलो प्याज की कीमत 39.4 पाकिस्तानी रुपये से बढ़कर 231 पाकिस्तानी रुपये हो गई। 

पाकिस्तान के दूसरे सबसे बड़ी आबादी वाले शहर लाहौर में पिछले 24 घंटों के दौरान ही फल और सब्जियों के दाम में भारी बढ़ोतरी हुई है। यहां कई फलों और सब्जियों के प्रति क्विंटल दाम में 1000 से 2500 पाकिस्तानी रुपया बढ़ा है। 
फल/सब्जी 10 फरवरी को प्रति क्विंटल दाम 11 फरवरी को प्रति क्विंटल दाम
आलू 3,350 3,450
टमाटर 3,450 3,800
सेब 16,250 16,750
मिर्ची 9,250 10,250

 
 

Pakistan Economy
Pakistan Economy - फोटो : Agency (File Photo)
पाकिस्तान की अर्थव्यवस्था क्यों डूब रही?
पाकिस्तान में आर्थिक संकट लंबे समय से मंडरा रहा है। पाकिस्तानी मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो असंगत आर्थिक नीतियां, गलत प्राथमिकताओं का चयन और कुशासन अर्थव्यवस्था की मौजूदा संकट के लिए जिम्मेदार हैं। लगातार सरकारों ने राजकोषीय प्राथमिकताओं में बदलाव किए, जिससे अस्थिर आर्थिक स्थितियां पैदा हुई हैं। 

इसके अलावा, पाकिस्तान की जीडीपी भुगतान संकट के अनसुलझे संतुलन की ओर जा चुकी है। पाकिस्तान को वर्तमान गंभीर आर्थिक संकट की ओर ले जाने के लिए दो कारण अहम हैं: पहला- 2008 में बढ़ती ऊर्जा लागत के लिए तेजी से बढ़ता सब्सिडी बिल और दूसरा- बेहद कम कर राजस्व। इनके कारण तेजी से राजकोषीय घाटा बढ़ा।

अक्टूबर 2021 से बढ़ते उग्रवाद और जारी राजनीतिक अस्थिरता के खतरों ने पहले से ही खराब आर्थिक स्थिति को और खराब कर दिया। भयंकर बाढ़ के कारण, पाकिस्तान में समस्याएं और भी विकराल हो गईं। 2022 की बाढ़ से 3.3 करोड़ लोग प्रभावित हुए थे, और बाढ़ के कारण सकल घरेलू उत्पाद में 2.2 प्रतिशत की कमी हुई। इस बाढ़ ने पाकिस्तान के बिगड़ते हालात में कोढ़ में खाज का काम किया। 
 

शहबाज शरीफ, आईएमएफ
शहबाज शरीफ, आईएमएफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पाकिस्तान के लिए भविष्य में क्या विकल्प हैं?
देश में आर्थिक मोर्चे पर सब ठीक नहीं है, लेकिन आईएमएफ और मित्र देशों की उम्मीद पर टिका है। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि अपने दीर्घकालीन आर्थिक संकट से निपटने के लिए पाकिस्तान को कड़े फैसले लेने होंगे। यह या तो तुरंत आईएमएफ के पास वापस जा सकता है, या उसकी शर्तों को इंकार कर सकता है। उसके पास इसके अलावा कोई तीसरा विकल्प नहीं है। शुक्रवार को आया पाकिस्तान के वित्त मंंत्री का बयान बताता है कि पाकिस्तान ने पहला विकल्प चुना है।
 
