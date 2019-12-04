शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान ने तीन नौकाओं के साथ 18 भारतीय मछुआरों को पकड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 04 Dec 2019 05:22 PM IST
पाकिस्तानी समुद्री सुरक्षा एजेंसी ने तीन नौकाओं के साथ 18 भारतीय मछुआरों को पकड़ा है। आरोप है कि ये मछुआरे मछली पकड़ने पाकिस्तानी जल क्षेत्र में चले गए थे। मछुआरों को सिर क्रिक खाड़ी के पास से तीन नौकाओं के साथ पकड़ा गया है। यह जानकारी पाकिस्तानी मीडिया के तरफ से जारी की गई है।
कुछ महिनें पहले पाकिस्तानी मैरिटाइम एजेंसी के तरफ से मछली मारने वाली एक भारतीय नौका ‘सुदामा पुरी’ पर फायरिंग कि गई थी। इस घटना में सात लोगों से भरी नौका डूब गई। भारतीय तट रक्षकों ने इनमें से 6 लोगों को बचा लिया था। इसके बाद भारत ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया था।
