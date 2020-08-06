शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   Pakistan again fails in UNSC, Council calls Jammu and Kashmir a bilateral issue

UNSC में पाक की फिर फजीहत, परिषद ने जम्मू-कश्मीर को द्विपक्षीय मुद्दा बताया

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला,न्यूयॉर्क Updated Thu, 06 Aug 2020 01:09 AM IST
TS Tirumurti
TS Tirumurti - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद (यूएनएससी) की बंद कमरे में हुई अनौपचारिक बैठक में पाकिस्तान की एक बार फिर से फजीहत हो गई है। परिषद में शामिल सभी देशों ने जम्मू-कश्मीर को लेकर अपना रुख स्पष्ट करते हुए इसे द्विपक्षीय मुद्दा बताया। साथ ही परिषद ने कहा कि यह मुद्दा ऐसा नहीं है जिस पर समय और ध्यान दिया जाए। यह जानकारी संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत के स्थायी प्रतिनिधि टीएस तिरुमूर्ति ने दी।
unsc pakistan jammu kashmir new york

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

