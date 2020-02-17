शहर चुनें

Pakistan: 5 dead and several injured in a blast in Quetta Balochistan

पाकिस्तान: बलूचिस्तान के क्वेटा में विस्फोट,पांच लोगों की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 06:22 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
बलूचिस्तान के क्वेटा में हुए एक विस्फोट में पांच लोगों की मौत की मौत हो गई है। जबकि कई घायल हो गए हैं। हादसे के बाद पुलिस ने पूरे इलाके में नाकेबंदी कर दी है। शुरूआती तौर पर घटना के करणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है।
खबर से जुड़ी अधिक जानकारी का इंतजार किया जा रहा है।
 
balochistan breaking news pakistan quetta balochistan quetta
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

