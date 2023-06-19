PM Modi: पीएम मोदी की अमेरिका यात्रा से उत्साहित प्रवासी भारतीय, वाशिंगटन समेत 20 शहरों में निकाली एकता रैली

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की अमेरिका यात्रा को लेकर प्रवासी भारतीय खासे उत्साहित हैं। वहीं पीएम मोदी की आगामी अमेरिकी यात्रा के लिए उनका स्वागत करते हुए भारतीय अमेरिकी मूल के लोगों ने संयुक्त राज्य वाशिंगटन में एकता रैली आयोजित की, जिसमें बड़ी संख्या में लोग शामिल हुए। वहीं भारतीय अमेरिकियों ने न्यूयॉर्क सहित पूरे अमेरिका के 20 प्रमुख शहरों में एकता मार्च का आयोजन किया। भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों ने 'मोदी मोदी', 'वंदे मातरम' और 'वंदे अमेरिका' के नारे लगाए।
#WATCH | Indian American diaspora holds Unity rally in Washington, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his upcoming visit to the United States. pic.twitter.com/8S1FU8oo4m— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023
