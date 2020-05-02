शहर चुनें

North Korea's leader Kim Jong un makes first public appearance in nearly three weeks

मौत की अटकलों के बीच पहली बार सामने आए तानाशाह किम जोंग उन, तस्वीरें हुई वायरल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 02 May 2020 06:07 AM IST
किम जोंग उन
किम जोंग उन - फोटो : KCNA twitter
उत्तर कोरिया के तानाशाह किम जोंग उन अपनी मौत की अटकलों के बीच शुक्रवार को लोगों के बीच नजर आए। स्थानीय मीडिया की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक किम ने राजधानी प्योंगयांग के पास सुचोन में एक फर्टिलाइजर कंपनी का उद्धघाटन किया। पिछले एक महीने से उनके स्वास्थ्य और मौत को लेकर कई तरह की अटकलें और दावे किए जा रहे थे लेकिन करीब तीन हफ्ते बाद उन्हें फिर से जनता के बीच देखा गया।
किम 11 अप्रैल को पोलित ब्यूरो की मीटिंग के बाद नजर नहीं आए थे, जिसके बाद से उन्हें लेकर कई कयास लगाये जा रहे थे, लेकिन अब वहां की मीडिया ने उनकी कुछ तस्वीरें साझा कर सभी तरह की अटकलों पर विराम लगा दिया है।
kim jong un north korea news

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

