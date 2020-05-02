मौत की अटकलों के बीच पहली बार सामने आए तानाशाह किम जोंग उन, तस्वीरें हुई वायरल

NEW photos of Kim Jong Un:— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) May 1, 2020
KJU was reported to have attended a ribbon cutting event at the Sunchon fertilizer factory to mark May 1’s International Labor Day, making it his first public appearance in state media in 21 days. https://t.co/LAeDR8b2DE pic.twitter.com/0FBVlUWgZF
