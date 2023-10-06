Nobel Prize: ईरान में महिलाओं के हक के लिए लड़ने वाली नरगिस मोहम्मदी को शांति का नोबेल, अभी जेल में हैं बंद

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
ईरान में महिलाओं के हक के लिए लड़ने वाली नरगिस मोहम्मदी को नोबेल शांति पुरस्कार दिया गया है। बता दें, फिलहाल वे जेल में बंद हैं।
BREAKING NEWS— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2023
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPeacePrize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/2fyzoYkHyf
ईरान में महिलाओं के हक के लिए लड़ने वाली नरगिस मोहम्मदी को नोबेल शांति पुरस्कार दिया गया है। वह 19वीं महिला हैं, जिन्हें यह पुरस्कार मिला है। बता दें, फिलहाल वे जेल में बंद हैं।
नरगिस मोहम्मदी ने मानवाधिकारों को बढ़ावा देने और ईरान में महिलाओं के उत्पीड़न के खिलाफ लड़ाई को लेकर नोबेल शांति पुरस्कार 2023 जीता है। एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, समिति ने कहा कि इस साल का नोबेल शांति पुरस्कार उन सैकड़ों-हजारों लोगों को भी पहचान देता है, जिन्होंने महिलाओं को निशाना बनाने वाली भेदभाव और धार्मिक शासन की उत्पीड़क नीतियों के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई है।
