Nepal Aircraft Crash: नेपाल में विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, 68 यात्री और चार क्रू सदस्य सवार थे; बचाव कार्य जारी

Plane Crash in Nepal: नेपाल के पोखरा अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाईअड्डे पर रनवे पर 72 सीटों वाला यात्री विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया है। बचाव कार्य जारी है। फिलहाल एयरपोर्ट को बंद कर दिया गया है। विवरण की प्रतीक्षा है।
#WATCH | A passenger aircraft crashed at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal today. 68 passengers and four crew members were onboard at the time of crash. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DBDbTtTxNc— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023
