Home ›   World ›   Nepal's PM asks government ministers to be prepared for every situation

नेपाल के पीएम ने सरकार के मंत्रियों को हर परिस्थिति के लिए तैयार रहने के लिए कहा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काठमांडू Updated Sat, 04 Jul 2020 10:10 PM IST
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli - फोटो : ANI

नेपाल में सत्ता संघर्ष के बीच लगातार बैठकों का दौर जारी है। शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ओली ने राष्ट्रपति बिध्या देवी भंडारी से मुलाकात करने पहुंचे। इस मुलाकात के बाद उन्होंने अपनी सरकार के मंत्रियों के साथ बैठक की। मंत्रियों के साथ बैठक में ओली ने अपने मंत्रियों से कहा, 'पार्टी की एकता खतरे में है, कुछ भी हो सकता है, तैयार रहें। मेरे और राष्ट्रपति के खिलाफ साजिश रची जा रही है इसकी वजह मुझे मजबूरी में फैसला लेना पड़ सकता है. इसलिए आप सभी को अब अपना रुख साफ करने और तैयार रहने की आवश्यकता है।
kp sharma oli nepal prime minister nepal news bidhya devi bhandari nepal communist party

