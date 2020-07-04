नेपाल के पीएम ने सरकार के मंत्रियों को हर परिस्थिति के लिए तैयार रहने के लिए कहा

Party’s unity at stake, anything can happen, be prepared. Plots being hatched against me&President, this might result in me taking forceful decisions. So, you all now need to clear your stance&be prepared: KP Oli, Nepal PM at meeting with ministers(Source in the meeting told ANI) https://t.co/IC3fp240mw— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.