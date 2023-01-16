Nepal Plane Crash: विमान हादसे से पहले एयर होस्टेस का टिकटॉक वायरल, यूजर्स बोले- जहां भी रहो, ऐसे ही रहो

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Nepal Plane Crash: नेपाल के पोखरा में हुए विमान हादसे में 68 लोगों की मौत हुई है। दुनियाभर में इस विमान हादसे की चर्चा है। अब काठमांडु से पोखरा जा रहे इस विमान की एयर होस्टेस ओसिन आले का एक टिकटॉक वीडियो सामने आया है। यह वीडियो ओसिन आले ने उड़ान से पहले विमान के अंदर बनाया था और उसे सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया था। यह वीडियो ओसिन आले की जिंदगी का आखिरी वीडियो साबित हुआ। अब यह वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रहा है।
The Air hostess in #YetiAirlinesCrash
Live life to the fullest as long as you are alive because death is unexpected!
Just sharing TikTok video of Air Hostess Oshin Magar who lost her life in #NepalPlaneCrash today
जहां भी रहो ऐसे ही रहो!
Rest in Peace !!💐#Nepal #planecrash pic.twitter.com/Bh6DBDnhnt— Deep Ahlawat 🇮🇳🎭 (@DeepAhlawt) January 15, 2023
