Nepal Plane Crash: विमान हादसे से पहले एयर होस्टेस का टिकटॉक वायरल, यूजर्स बोले- जहां भी रहो, ऐसे ही रहो

Nepal Plane Crash: नेपाल के पोखरा में हुए विमान हादसे में 68 लोगों की मौत हुई है। दुनियाभर में इस विमान हादसे की चर्चा है। अब काठमांडु से पोखरा जा रहे इस विमान की एयर होस्टेस ओसिन आले का एक टिकटॉक वीडियो सामने आया है। यह वीडियो ओसिन आले ने उड़ान से पहले विमान के अंदर बनाया था और उसे सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया था। यह वीडियो ओसिन आले की जिंदगी का आखिरी वीडियो साबित हुआ। अब यह वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रहा है।

