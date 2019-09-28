शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   Nepal: Bank issues coins of Sikh symbol for 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

नेपाल: गुरु नानक देव के 550वें प्रकाश पर्व को लेकर बैंक ने जारी किए सिख प्रतीक वाले सिक्के

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 28 Sep 2019 03:43 PM IST
बाजार में ये सिक्के 30 सितंबर से उपलब्ध होंगे
बाजार में ये सिक्के 30 सितंबर से उपलब्ध होंगे - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
गुरु नानक देव के 550वें प्रकाश पर्व को लेकर सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ नेपाल ने सिखों के प्रतीक वाले तीन सिक्के जारी किए। यह सिक्के 100, 1000 और 2500 नेपाली रुपए के हैं। बाजार में ये सिक्के 30 सितंबर से उपलब्ध होंगे।
विज्ञापन




नेपाल राष्ट्र बैंक के गवर्नर चिरंजीबी नेपाल और भारतीय राजदूत मंजीव सिंह पुरी ने इन सिक्कों को संयुक्त रूप से जारी किया। कार्यक्रम में मंजीव सिंह ने कहा कि सिखों और गुरु नानक देव को मानने वालों के लिए के लिए गर्व का दिन है। दुनिया के हर कोने में बड़ी संख्या में रहने वाले  सिख समुदाय के लोग यहां नेपाल में भी हैं और गुरु नानक देव के संदेशों को फैला रहे हैं। 





कार्यक्रम में नेपाल की सिख धरोहरों पर आधारित किताब भी लांच की गई। यह किताब नेपाल में भारतीय दूतावास के साथ मिलकर बीपी कोईराला इंडिया-नेपाल फाउंडेशन ने प्रकाशित की है। 
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

युवराज के पास टीम इंडिया के लिए नया प्लान, विराट की जगह इन्हें बनाओ कप्तान

27 सितंबर 2019

विराट कोहली और युवराज सिंह
रोहित शर्मा
विराट कोहली
yuvraj singh
Cricket News

युवराज के पास टीम इंडिया के लिए नया प्लान, विराट की जगह इन्हें बनाओ कप्तान

27 सितंबर 2019

देहरादून में बारिश
Dehradun

देहरादून में अतिवृष्टि से सड़कों पर आया सैलाब, कमर तक भरा पानी, घरों को नुकसान, तस्वीरें...

28 सितंबर 2019

Cricket News

अब सुरेश रैना ने ठोका दावा, बोले- मैं टीम इंडिया में नंबर चार पर खेल सकता हूं

27 सितंबर 2019

सुरेश रैना
सुरेश रैना
सुरेश रैना
ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

अब सुरेश रैना ने ठोका दावा, बोले- मैं टीम इंडिया में नंबर चार पर खेल सकता हूं

27 सितंबर 2019

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Bollywood

अंबानी के बेटे की शादी में मौनी रॉय ने की थी ऐसी हरकत, सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने लगाई थी फटकार

28 सितंबर 2019

mouni roy
मंडप पर नीता अंबानी ने उतारी बेटे और बहू की नजर
mouni roy
mouni roy
Bollywood

अंबानी के बेटे की शादी में मौनी रॉय ने की थी ऐसी हरकत, सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने लगाई थी फटकार

28 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

क्या हैं Web Series, क्यों और कैसे हिट हुआ फार्मूला? भद्दी गालियां, बजती तालियां

28 सितंबर 2019

वेब सीरीज
परमानेंट रूममेट्स
वेब सीरीज में बोल्डनेस का तड़का
ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्मस
Bollywood

क्या हैं Web Series, क्यों और कैसे हिट हुआ फार्मूला? भद्दी गालियां, बजती तालियां

28 सितंबर 2019

FCI Recruitment 2019 vacancy for 330 Manager posts know how to apply sarkari naukri
Government Jobs

FCI में सैकड़ों पद खाली, लें अच्छी सैलरी के साथ अन्य सुविधाएं

28 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
nepal news indo nepal guru nanak jayanti
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

mouni roy
Bollywood

अंबानी के बेटे की शादी में मौनी रॉय ने की थी ऐसी हरकत, सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने लगाई थी फटकार

28 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना, फाइल फोटो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: गांदरबल जिले में सेना और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, तीन आतंकी ढेर

28 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आईएनएस खंडेरी
India News

चीन-पाक की पकड़ में नहीं आएगी आईएनएस खंडेरी, जानिए कितनी है ताकतवर

28 सितंबर 2019

kbc 11
Television

केबीसी 11: सोनाक्षी के बाद ये अभिनेता आसान से सवाल पर फंसा, क्या आपको पता है जवाब?

28 सितंबर 2019

Munmun dutta
Bollywood

अरमान कोहली ने की थी इस एक्ट्रेस की पिटाई, गलत व्यवहार के लिए भरना पड़ा था जुर्माना

28 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
Lucknow

वाहन चेकिंग को लेकर बड़ा कदम, यूपी पुलिस नहीं करेगी पेपर चेक: डीजीपी

28 सितंबर 2019

हरीश साल्वे-बांसुरी स्वराज
India News

आखिरकार हरीश साल्वे ने ली जाधव का केस लड़ने की फीस, सुषमा पर थे इतने रुपये बकाया

28 सितंबर 2019

भारत की प्रथम सचिव विदिशा मैत्रा
World

यूएन में भारत ने पाक को दिया करारा जवाब, कहा- आतंकियों को पेंशन देने वाला अकेला देश

28 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

यूपी में बारिश से 55 की मौत, अगले 24 घंटे तक राहत नहीं, लखनऊ में आज भी 12वीं तक के स्कूल बंद

28 सितंबर 2019

6 major changes: Relief in loans and banking services from 1st October
Business Diary

6 बड़े बदलाव : 1 अक्तूबर से कर्ज और बैंकिंग सेवाओं में राहत, नकदी जमा पर लगेगा झटका

28 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नरेंद्र मोदी-तुलसी गबार्ड
World

'अबकी बार ट्रंप सरकार' का नारा देने के बाद तुलसी गबार्ड से मिले पीएम मोदी

दोनों नेताओं ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा के इतर यह मुलाकात की। 'अबकी बार ट्रंप सरकार' का नारा देने के बाद मोदी और गबार्ड के बीच पहली मुलाकात हुई।

28 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
trump and putin
World

ट्रंप-पुतिन की बातचीत सार्वजनिक न की जाए सार्वजनिक: रूसी विदेश मंत्री

28 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाक लौटते वक्त इमरान के विमान में आई तकनीकी खराबी, न्यूयॉर्क में हुई इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग

28 सितंबर 2019

यूएन के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते बलोच लोग
World

यूएन में इमरान खान दे रहे थे भाषण, बाहर लग रहे थे बलोचिस्तान को आजाद करो के नारे

28 सितंबर 2019

जापान एयरलाइन्स (फाइल फोटो)
World

जापानी एयरलाइंस ने दी बेबी मैप की सुविधा, ताकि यात्री बच्चों से दूर वाली सीटों का कर सकें चुनाव

28 सितंबर 2019

First Sikh Police Officer In US Shot Dead At Traffic Stop In Texas
World

टेक्सास में पहले भारतीय-अमेरिकी सिख पुलिस अधिकारी की गोली मारकर हत्या

28 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

भूकंप के झटकों से सहमा नेपाल, रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.1 मापी गई तीव्रता

28 सितंबर 2019

उइगुर मुस्लिम
World

कौन हैं चीन के उइगुर मुसलमान, जिसपर अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को दी कड़ी नसीहत

28 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी
World

पाकिस्तान को भारत की दो टूक, कहा इमरान का भाषण झूठ और नफरत से भरा

28 सितंबर 2019

भारत की प्रथम सचिव विदिशा मैत्रा
World

यूएन में भारत ने पाक को दिया करारा जवाब, कहा- आतंकियों को पेंशन देने वाला अकेला देश

28 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

नवरात्रि में घर पर ऐसे करें मां दुर्गा की पूजा और कलश स्थापना

नवरात्रि में मां दुर्गा की पूजा होती है जिसमें कलश स्थापना को महत्वपूर्ण माना गया है। यहां देखिए कलश स्थापना का सही तरीका और इसकी वजह।

28 सितंबर 2019

नवरात्रि 3:08

देवी दुर्गा के आगमन के साथ शुरू होती है नवरात्रि, इस बार हाथी पर आएंगी मां !

28 सितंबर 2019

नवरात्रि 3:02

नवरात्रि में मां दुर्गा के 9 रूपों की होती है पूूजा, इनका अलग-अलग है महत्व

28 सितंबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:20

भगत सिंह थे नास्तिक, खुद किया था इस बात का खुलासा

28 सितंबर 2019

सीएम योगी 2:23

अलीगढ़ में पढ़नेवाले 70 कश्मीरी छात्रों से मिले सीएम योगी, कहा- जो भी समस्या हो बताएं

28 सितंबर 2019

Related

अमेरिका से भारत के लिए रवाना होते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
World

अमेरिका दौरा समाप्त कर पीएम मोदी स्वदेश के लिए रवाना, बोले- यात्रा बेहद सफल रही

28 सितंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
World

संयुक्त राष्ट्र में पीएम बोलेः आतंक के खिलाफ दुनिया सतर्क, गंभीर और आक्रोश से भरी है

28 सितंबर 2019

अफगानिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति अशरफ गनी (फाइल फोटो)
World

अफगानिस्तान: राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए मतदान शुरू, पोलिंग स्टेशन पर बम धमाके में 15 लोग घायल

28 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान
World

संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में इमरान का भड़काऊ बयान, कहा- कश्मीर से कर्फ्यू हटा तो होगा खून खराबा

28 सितंबर 2019

India should end the restrictions in Kashmir says America
World

कश्मीर में जारी पाबंदियों पर बोला अमेरिका, प्रतिबंधों को तेजी से खत्म करे भारत

28 सितंबर 2019

हाफिज सईद-मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
World

अमेरिका की पाक को चेतावनी, हाफिज सईद और मसूद अजहर जैसे आतंकियों पर करे कार्रवाई

28 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited