Nepal: 12 migrant workers killed in a road accident on East-West Highway in Banke District

नेपाल: सड़क हादसे में 12 प्रवासी मजदूरों की मौत, सभी भारत से लौटे थे

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काठमांडू Updated Mon, 01 Jun 2020 10:34 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेपाल में रविवार रात प्रवासी मजदूरों के साथ एक भीषण हादसा हुआ है। इस हादसे में 12 प्रवासी मजदूरों की मौत हो गई है। बताया गया कि कल रात पूर्व-पश्चिम राजमार्ग पर एक सड़क दुर्घटना में 12 प्रवासी मजदूरों की मौत हो गई। घटना में 22 लोगों घायल हुए हैं। 
नेपाल के बांके जिले के मुख्य जिलाधिकारी ने बताया है कि ये मजदूर सलयान जा रहे थे और हाल ही में भारत से लौटे थे। सभी शवों और घायलों को नेपालगंज के भेरी अस्पताल में ले जाया गया है। 
migrant workers accident road accident in nepal nepal

