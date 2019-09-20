शहर चुनें

World

अमेरिका में व्हाइट हाउस के नजदीक गोलीबारी, एक की मौत, पांच घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 09:32 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका के वाशिंगटन की सड़कों पर गोलीबारी होने की खबर है। स्थानीय मीडिया के अनुसार बताया जा रहा है कि घटना में कई लोगों की मौत हो गई है। इस स्थान की व्हाइट हाउस से दूरी केवल तीन किलोमीटर है। स्थानीय मीडिया के अनुसार वाशिंगटन की गलियों में गोलियों की आवाज सुनी गई। इस गोलीबारी में कई लोगों को गोली लगी है।
पुलिस के अनुसार घटना में छह लोगों को गोली लगी है। घटना गुरुवार रात को 10 बजे घटित हुई। पीड़ितों की हालत के बारे में फिलहाल कोई जानकारी नहीं है। घायलों को घटनास्थल से एंबुलेंस में ले जाया गया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि घटना में एक की मौत हो गई है वहीं पांच लोग घायल हो गए हैं।
shootout washington
World News

