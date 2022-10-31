Congo: किंशासा में एक स्टेडियम में संगीत कार्यक्रम के दौरान भगदड़, दो पुलिस अधिकारियों समेत 11 लोगों की मौत

कांगो लोकतांत्रिक गणराज्य की राजधानी किंशासा में एक संगीत कार्यक्रम के दौरान बड़ा हादसा हो गया। हादसे में दो पुलिस अधिकारियों समेत 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि किंशासा के एक स्टेडियम में कांगो के गायक फॉली इपुपा का संगीत कार्यक्रम चल रहा था। कार्यक्रम के दौरान स्टेडियम में बहुत ज्यादा भीड़ इकट्ठा हो गई। भीड़ के बढ़ने से भगदड़ की स्थिति बनी, जिससे यह हादसा हुआ। कांगो के आंतरिक मामलों के मंत्री के हवाले से न्यूज एजेंसी रॉयटर्स ने यह जानकारी दी है।
Eleven people were killed, including two police officers, in a crush at an overcrowded stadium concert in Kinshasa headlined by Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, reports Reuters citing the interior minister— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022
