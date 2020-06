जापानी चैनल ने आलोचनाओं के बाद अमेरिकी विरोध प्रदर्शनों पर दिखाए विवादास्पद एनीमे को हटाया

While we understand @NHK 's intent to address complex racial issues in the United States, it's unfortunate that more thought and care didn't go into this video. The caricatures used are offensive and insensitive.

I'm sorry we do not accept your lame excuses anymore. You claim ignorance about blackness and YET you feel empowered to make offensive racist commentary on black issues / #BLM without consulting anyone! If you need help we are here but THIS BS is #UNACCEPTABLE @nhk_sekaima pic.twitter.com/Y43IKcV953