International Day of Yoga: ट्विटर पर इस्लामवादियों ने योग को बताया 'चाल', मुसलमानों से बोले- इसकी प्रैक्टिस ना करें

⚠️⚠️Thread! Watch these clips, from a documentary about history of yoga! Is it's frightening how much it is spread among Muslims. O' Muslims learn what's yoga and stay away from that shirk! 1/12 Yoga is praised in Mahabharata, a sacred book of Hindus pic.twitter.com/xJVWMNrlKI

Allah is above the Throne. Not everywhere. In Hundhusim Yoga is a concept of Unification with God ,Which goes against the teaching of Islam . Oh Muslims dont participate in these polythiestic rituals. the way to Allah is only through his guidance NOT through a Yogi. pic.twitter.com/nCGKf8Q0Td