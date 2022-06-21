International Day of Yoga: ट्विटर पर इस्लामवादियों ने योग को बताया 'चाल', मुसलमानों से बोले- इसकी प्रैक्टिस ना करें

एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, 'अल्लाह सिंहासन के ऊपर है। हर जगह नहीं। योग में ईश्वर के साथ एकीकरण की अवधारणा है, जो इस्लाम की शिक्षा के विरुद्ध है। मुसलमान इन बहुदेववादी अनुष्ठानों में भाग नहीं लेते हैं। अल्लाह का रास्ता उसके मार्गदर्शन से ही है, किसी योगी के द्वारा नहीं।'
⚠️⚠️Thread!— NashaAli (@F_NashaAli) June 20, 2022
Watch these clips, from a documentary about history of yoga! Is it's frightening how much it is spread among Muslims.
O' Muslims learn what's yoga and stay away from that shirk!
1/12
Yoga is praised in Mahabharata, a sacred book of Hindus pic.twitter.com/xJVWMNrlKI
दुनिया हर साल 21 जून को अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस मनाती है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा ने शारीरिक, मानसिक और आध्यात्मिक शांति प्राप्त करने के लिए योग को समर्पित दिवस मनाने के लिए 2015 में एक प्रस्ताव को पारित किया था।
Allah is above the Throne. Not everywhere. In Hundhusim Yoga is a concept of Unification with God ,Which goes against the teaching of Islam . Oh Muslims dont participate in these polythiestic rituals. the way to Allah is only through his guidance NOT through a Yogi. pic.twitter.com/nCGKf8Q0Td— Nisham Anwar (@NishamAnwar) June 16, 2022
