शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   Indo-European Kashmir Forum or Hindu Council UK held a protest against anti-India propaganda, Video

भारत विरोधी अभियान के खिलाफ ब्रिटेन में प्रदर्शन, जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने का किया समर्थन

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 14 Sep 2019 07:21 PM IST
प्रदर्शन करते लोग
प्रदर्शन करते लोग - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
इंडो-यूरोपियन कश्मीर फोरम या हिंदू काउंसिल यूके ने आज बर्मिंघम में विक्टोरिया स्क्वायर पर प्रदर्शन किया। यह प्रदर्शन भारत विरोधी प्रचार के खिलाफ और भारत सरकार द्वारा जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 और 35ए को हटाने के फैसले के समर्थन में किया गया। इस दौरान वहां मौजूद लोग हाथों में तिरंगा झंडा लिए हुए थे। 
विज्ञापन


 
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

राशिफल
Predictions

14 सितंबर का राशिफल: सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा शनिवार

14 सितंबर 2019

DRDO
Government Jobs

DRDO: नौकरी के लिए करें आवेदन, मौका 10वीं-12वीं उम्मीदवारों के लिए

14 सितंबर 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव व अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

योगी सरकार ने खाली कराया मुलायम परिवार के कब्जे वाला लोहिया ट्रस्ट का बंगला

14 सितंबर 2019

कश्मीरी सेब
Jammu

जानिए क्या रखा सरकार ने कश्मीरी सेब का मूल्य, तस्वीरें देख खाने से खुद को नहीं रोक सकेंगे आप

14 सितंबर 2019

आरटीओ के बाहर सौदेबाजी करता दलाल
Agra

अमर उजाला स्टिंग: 3000 रुपये दो, सात दिन में मिल जाएगा डीएल, अफसरों से है हमारी सेटिंग

14 सितंबर 2019

pitru paksha 2019
Festivals

Pitru Paksha 2019: आज से पितरों को तर्पण, जानिए श्राद्ध के बारे में 15 जानकारियां

14 सितंबर 2019

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
विज्ञापन
britain protest against anti india propaganda article 370 jammu kashmir indo european kashmir forum
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

nirmala sitharaman
Business Diary

आर्थिक मंदी से निपटने के लिए वित्त मंत्री ने किए बड़े एलान, छोटे करदाताओं को दी राहत

14 सितंबर 2019

संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन
Jammu

भारतीय सेना की जवाबी कार्रवाई में दो पाक सैनिक ढेर, सफेद झंडा दिखाकर शव ले गया पाकिस्तान

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विराट-धोनी
Cricket News

विराट कोहली को दुनिया ने सिखाया सबक, धोनी के संन्यास से जुड़ा है मामला

14 सितंबर 2019

आरटीओ के बाहर सौदेबाजी करता दलाल
Agra

अमर उजाला स्टिंग: 3000 रुपये दो, सात दिन में मिल जाएगा डीएल, अफसरों से है हमारी सेटिंग

14 सितंबर 2019

गुरुग्राम में दारू पार्टी
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम में पकड़ी सबसे बड़ी शराब पार्टी, 43 लड़के-लड़कियां इस हाल में गिरफ्तार

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
राम्या कृष्णन
Bollywood

नाना के साथ राम्या के किसिंग सीन ने मचाई थी सनसनी, 'पॉर्न स्टार' बनने को लेने पड़े 37 रिटेक्स

14 सितंबर 2019

kbc 11
Bollywood

KBC 11: 7 करोड़ के लिए पूछा क्रिकेट से जुड़ा ऐसा सवाल, यूजर ने कहा- 'सचिन को भी नहीं पता होगा जवाब'

14 सितंबर 2019

Sanoj Raj and Amitabh Bachchan
Television

KBC 11: क्या था वो 15वां सवाल? जिसका जवाब देकर बिहार के सनोज राज बन गए करोड़पति

14 सितंबर 2019

ranu mondal
Bollywood

सलमान के 55 लाख के घर देने की वायरल खबर पर रानू मंडल ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, अब बताई असलियत

14 सितंबर 2019

बाबर रोड के बोर्ड पर हिंदू सेना ने पोती कालिख
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः हिंदू सेना ने बाबर रोड के बोर्ड पर पोती कालिख, नाम बदलने की मांग

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Hamza bin Laden
World

ओसामा बिन लादेन के बेटे अलकायदा सरगना हमजा की मौत, 10 लाख डॉलर का था इनामी

राष्ट्रपति डोनॉल्ड ट्रंप ने इस बारे में पूछे जाने पर कोई भी टिप्पणी करने से इनकार कर दिया। गौरतलब है कि इसी साल मार्च में अमेरिका ने हमजा की नागरिकता छीनते हुए उस पर 10 लाख डॉलर का इनाम घोषित किया था।

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
चोरी हुआ सोने का टॉयलेट
World

ब्रिटेन के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चर्चिल की जन्मस्थली ब्लेनहिम पैलेस से चोरी हुआ सोने का टॉयलेट

14 सितंबर 2019

Meteor crashed dinosaurs
World

ताकतवर उल्का पिंड के टकराने से खत्म हुए डायनासोर!

14 सितंबर 2019

अरामको में आग
World

सऊदी अरब की सबसे बड़ी तेल कंपनी अरामको पर ड्रोन हमला, यमनी विद्रोहियों ने ली जिम्मेदारी

14 सितंबर 2019

धूमकेतु(सांकेतिक)
World

दूसरे सौरमंडल का धूमकेतु बढ़ रहा है सूरज की ओर, 1,50,000 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा है इसकी गति

14 सितंबर 2019

जापान एयरलाइन
World

जापान एयरलाइन ने फ्लाइट में की देरी, अमेरिका ने लगाया 2 करोड़ रुपये का जुर्माना

14 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान
Pakistan

इमरान खान ने कश्मीर पर बयान देते हुए क्या गलती कर दी?

14 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

डेमोक्रेट सांसदों ने अपने राजदूतों से की अपील, भारत-पाक के बीच तनाव कम करने की करें कोशिश

14 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान
Pakistan

इमरान का उकसाने वाला बयानः पाक सेना से कहा, मैं आपको बताऊंगा LOC कब जाना है

14 सितंबर 2019

Boris Johnson
World

ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन बोले- कश्मीर में स्थायी समाधान तलाशें भारत-पाक

14 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

ट्रक ड्राइवर का कटा 6.5 लाख रुपये का चालान

ओडिशा के संबलपुर में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा चालान कटा है। ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़ने पर नगालैंड के एक ट्रक ड्राइवर पर 6,53,100 रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया गया है।

14 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:14

हो जाएं सावधान, चोरों के निशाने पर ये गाड़ियां

14 सितंबर 2019

आरटीओ 3:04

आरटीओ के बाहर पैसे लेकर दलाल बना रहे ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, स्टिंग में हुआ खुलासा

14 सितंबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:17

इस मंदिर का झूलता खंभा आज भी है वैज्ञानिकों के लिए रहस्य

14 सितंबर 2019

कांच 1:46

मध्य प्रदेश के दयाराम साहू को अजीबोगरीब लत, बचपन से खा रहे हैं कांच

14 सितंबर 2019

Related

टैंक मैन के नाम से मशहूर फोटोग्राफर का निधन हो गया है
World

‘टैंक मैन’ के नाम से मशहूर फोटोग्राफर चार्ली कोल का निधन, बाली में ली आखिरी सांस

14 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ब्रिटेन: कर्मचारी जॉब न छोड़ें इसलिए उन्हें अपनी सैलरी खुद तय करने दे रहीं कंपनियां

14 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान
World

कश्मीर मुद्दा: 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेइज्जती' के बावजूद संयुक्त राष्ट्र में बहस के लिए प्रयास कर रहा पाक

14 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

लंदन स्टॉक एक्सचेंज ने हांगकांग बाजार की बोली खारिज की, 40 अरब डॉलर की थी डील

14 सितंबर 2019

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

रिपोर्ट में दावा: इस्राइली एजेंटों ने सेलफोन निगरानी उपकरण लगाए, अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ने नकारा

14 सितंबर 2019

शेख हसीना
World

बॉर्डर पिलर से पाकिस्तान का नाम हटा रहा बांग्लादेश, पीएम हसीना के आदेश के पीछे ये है कारण

14 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited