भारतीय उच्चायोग ने की पाकिस्तान में फंसे 60 भारतीय नागरिकों की वापसी की मांग

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इस्लामाबाद Updated Sun, 22 Nov 2020 09:16 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान में भारतीय उच्चायोग ने रविवार को वहां फंसे 60 भारतीय नागरिकों की वापसी का अनुरोध करते हुए पाक विदेश मंत्रालय को एक पत्र लिखा। इस्लामाबाद में स्थित भारतीय उच्चायोग ने बताया कि उसने पाक विदेश मंत्रालय से नागरिकों की वापसी के लिए जल्द से जल्द एक तारीख तय करने को भी कहा है। 
world international indian high commission in pakistan indians stranded in pakistan

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

